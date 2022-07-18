Zinc Oxide Market Size, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Industry Forecast to 2027

The Global Zinc Oxide Market is forecast to reach USD 6.37 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for Zinc Oxide in online retails especially in the emerging nations coupled with high investments in R&D of Zinc Oxide, are fueling the market growth.

The Global Zinc Oxide Market is forecast to reach USD 6.37 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Zinc Oxide (ZnO) is an inorganic chemical compound that typically comes in a white colored powder formation and insoluble in water. Zinc oxide is manufactured via several methods such as indirect or French process, direct or American process, wet chemical process, waelz process, laboratory synthesis, and zinc oxide nanostructures. Amongst these many processes, the wet chemical processes are now being widely followed in industries as the final product are more effective with a higher dispersion and slow setting rate. The global market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for Zinc Oxides for the vulcanization of rubber in the tire manufacturing industries and the skincare products manufacturing for its sun protection properties. The rapid growth of the ceramic and glass made consumer and architectural applications is projected to take part in the market growth substantially.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market in North America is growing at a significant pace due to the extensive use of ZnO in various industry verticals. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, while Germany and the United States hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

The Zinc Oxide market takes into account major geographical locations such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa to offer key insights into market growth, market size, market share, revenue growth, current and emerging trends, supply and demand ratio, import/export, consumer demand and behavior, and presence of key players in each region. The report offers an in-depth country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the market and its growth prospects.

Segments Covered in the report

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Grades Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Standard

Treated

Food & Chemical Codex (FCC)

United States Pharmacopeia (USP)

Other Grades

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Glass & Ceramic Industries

Tire & Rubber Industries

Paints & Coatings

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Goods

Others

Key Regions Analyzed in the Report include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, it consists information about individual segment of the Zinc Oxide market based on the types and application. The report also offers insights about the key segments expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period and primary trends influencing their growth. It also offers CAGR and market share values for each segment to provide clear understanding of demand and trend in the global market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Zinc Oxide is used in the manufacturing process of glazes and acts as an opacifier and whitener. The low coefficient of thermal expansion of ZnO improves resistance to thermal as well as mechanical shock in glass & ceramics. In the frit industry, ZnO enhances clarity and color. Glass & ceramic industries sub-segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations of the Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, due to the non-involvement of distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing. Online retailing is expected to gain a market share of 33.9% by 2027.

European region is forecasted to witness a significant growth in the overall market, with 25.6% of market possession by 2027, having grown with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Germany holds some of the most prominent players in this region.

North America, with its high demand for ZnO in the automotive tires and glass-based products, is accounted to retain a significant position in the global market by 2027, and the CAGR is calculated to be 6.3% during the forecast period.

In January 2019, EverZinc, a global leader in the production of zinc chemicals based in Belgium, announced the acquisition of GH Chemicals, a Canadian manufacturer and exporter of French Process-based zinc oxide products. This acquisition would provide a product and market expansion of EverZinc through the world-class facilities in Quebec.

