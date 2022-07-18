Polyurethane (PU) Market Size - Industry Statistics, Share, Analysis and Global Research Report, 2027

The global polyurethane (PU) market is expected to reach USD 116.27 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Escalating demand for durable and lightweight materials in various end-use applications is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global polyurethane (PU) market is expected to reach USD 116.27 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is owing to the growing use of polyurethanes in various end-use applications.

In the construction industry, polyurethanes find extensive application in making high-performance products possessing properties such as lightweight, good strength, efficient performance, and durability, among others. Moreover, these products are beneficial in improving the visual aspects of homes and buildings. Furniture and carpets are one of the most sought after applications of polyurethanes and these products are completely cured before being sold. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), completely cured polyurethane products are assumed to be inert and non-toxic.

The application of polyurethanes in the electronic industry is likely to boost market demand in the upcoming years. Polyurethanes are often used to cover, seal, and insulate delicate, pressure-sensitive underwater cables, microelectronic components, and PCBs (Printed Circuit Board). Polyurethane potting compounds are particularly formulated to cater to a diverse range of thermal, physical, and electrical properties. They shield electronic products by providing exceptional adhesive and dielectric properties, along with excellent water, solvent, and temperature resistance.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2615

The report puts an emphasis on the information regarding the key players with a special focus on their company profile, business overview, recent advancements, product catalog, and strategic business plans. It provides a comprehensive overview of the strategic alliances in the market under taken by the key players such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches, brand promotions, and corporate deals, among others.

Key companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Co., Huntsman Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Covestro, Nippon Polyurethane Industry Corp. Ltd., Woodbridge Foam Corp., RTP Company, and DIC Corp., among others.

Order This Report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/2615

The Polyurethane (PU) market takes into account major geographical locations such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa to offer key insights into market growth, market size, market share, revenue growth, current and emerging trends, supply and demand ratio, import/export, consumer demand and behavior, and presence of key players in each region. The report offers an in-depth country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the market and its growth prospects.

Segments Covered in the report

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Molded Foam

Coatings

Elastomers

Adhesives & Sealants

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Construction

Furniture

Electronics

Automotive

Footwear

Packaging

Others

Key Regions Analyzed in the Report include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, it consists information about individual segment of the Polyurethane (PU) market based on the types and application. The report also offers insights about the key segments expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period and primary trends influencing their growth. It also offers CAGR and market share values for each segment to provide clear understanding of demand and trend in the global market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By product type, flexible foam contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 6.7% in the forecast period. Flexible foams are eco-friendly products as these are mostly composed of air, and are extremely lightweight and hence assist in emission reduction in transport applications.

By distribution channel, the offline channel dominated the market in 2018. Offline channel is the most preferred channel for distribution as it includes the opportunity for customers to create personal connections with business, which is beneficial in building loyalty.

By application, the footwear is estimated to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. The main use of polyurethanes in footwear is to fix the sole to the remaining portion of the shoe. Polyurethane adhesives are appropriate for this use as they offer a strong bond that can increase the longevity of the shoe.

The market in the Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2018 and is estimated to witness a growth rate of 7.0% in the period 2019-2027. Rapid urbanization, as well as the growth of the construction industry in developing countries such as India and China, are among the factors responsible for the high market demand in the region.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2615

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.