with 18.71% CAGR, Mead Beverages Market Size Expected to Worth USD 1,621 Million by 2028 | Europe Holds Highest Position Due to High Demand in Developing Countries

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mead beverages market size was USD 432.4 million in 2020. The market size is expected to rise from USD 487.9 million in 2021 to USD 1,621.0 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 18.71% during the forecast period of 2021-2028. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Mead Beverages Market, 2021-2028". As per the report, the global market is expected to rise during the projected period, owing to increasing development of meaderies globally.

Mead is a fermented beverage acquiring flavors from fruit, spices, grains, or hops. The mead is considered a healthier beverage compared to wine and beer. The content of alcohol is comparatively less in the mead. Rising demand for non-alcoholic beverages is likely to boost the market growth during the forecast period. The development of meaderies in segmented regions is expected to increase these beverages' production and consumption rate.

COVID-19 Impact:

Restrictions on Restaurants Hampered Market Growth during Pandemic

The outbreak of COVID-19 virus affected market growth in various industries. The food and beverage industry faced mild impact due to restricted supply of material and production due to limited workforce. Stringent restrictions imposed by governments on import/export policies and social distancing norms restricted the market growth during pandemic. Restaurants and food joints were shut for a long period, which restricted product sales and affected the revenue generation rate of the industry.





Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2020 USD 432.4 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 1621.0 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 18.71% during 2021-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2017 - 2019 Forecast Years 2021- 2028 Segments Covered By Type, By Distribution Channel and By Geography



Report Coverage:

The report shares complete information and statistical data about market development and industry trends. Also, drivers and restraints affecting market development are highlighted further in this report. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market expansion and business globalization is elaborated further. Business strategies adopted by major key players in the market are discussed along with the competitive environment globally.

Segments:

Fruit Mead Dominates Market Due to Authenticity of Flavors

By type, the market is bifurcated into fruit mead and traditional mead.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online sales channels, and others.

By region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Drivers & Restraints:

Developing Meaderies Globally to Stimulate Market Growth

The market is expected to rise during the projected period, owing to the growing trend of low or no alcohol consumption. Also, developing meaderies across the segmented regions are expected to bolster market growth. Furthermore, consumers tend to shift toward wine, and avoiding alcoholic drinks is anticipated to propel growth. These factors are expected to ensure mead beverages market growth in the coming years.

However, high cost of mead production may hamper the market growth during the projected period.

Regional Insights:

Europe Holds Highest Position Due to High Demand in Developing Countries

Europe is expected to dominate the global mead beverages market share during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for wine and low alcoholic beverages. The region stood at USD 183.56 million in 2020 due to the rising development of meaderies in the region.

North America holds the second-largest global market share due to the presence of major key players in the industry. Innovation and high export rate of beverages are expected to fuel the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

Strategic Alliances Allows Key Players to Expand Business Globally

Key players in the market implement various business development strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and form alliances. These strategies allow companies to expand their business reach. Furthermore, innovation management ensures enhancing the company's product portfolio.





Key Industry Developments:

July 2021: Second City Meadery opened Albany Park Tasting Room for customers. Second City Meadery is its second meadery tasting room and only meadery on the North Side. The tasting room features a bar with eight stools, three standing tables, and two long tables with barstools at them. It has board games and is pet and family-friendly.

