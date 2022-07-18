Geospatial Analytics Market Estimated to Reach $209.47 billion by 2030 | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios

Geospatial Analytics Market

Rise in adoption of advanced technologies such as AR, VR, and IoT for GIS and development of 4D GIS software create new opportunities in the coming years.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for AI-based GIS solutions, demand for GIS software in smart cities development and urban planning, and increase in usage of satellite monitoring drive the growth of the global geospatial analytics market.

Major industry players such as - Alteryx, Inc., Bentley Systems, Incorporated, ESRI, Furgo NV, General Electric, Hexagon AB, Google, Inc., MDA Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Trimble, Inc., and TOMTOM International, Inc.

The global geospatial analytics market report provides the detailed market share, size, and the growth rate of various segments at both the country and regional levels. It includes an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, restrains, and opportunities. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study. The market report also involves the competitive landscape containing the profiles of top ten key players in the industry. The companies have been thoroughly analyzed on the basis of their revenue size, regional presence, product/service portfolio, major plans & policies, and overall contribution to the growth of the market.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue with around two-fifths of the global geospatial analytics industry in 2020, and is expected to maintain its highest contribution by 2030. This is attributed to surge in investments in the defense sector and technological advancements in the telecommunication industry. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period, owing to strong economic growth along with the ongoing development in the field service and inventory management that drive organizations to invest heavily in geospatial analytics to achieve sustained growth and improve productivity.

The global geospatial analytics industry generated $60.94 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $209.47 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 480 Pages) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4306

Based on industry vertical, the mining and manufacturing segment accounted for the highest market share, contributing to around one-fifth of the global geospatial analytics market in 2020, and is projected to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in use of digital technology such as geographical information system to monitor mining operations and sites. However, the environmental monitoring segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to increase in environment monitoring concerns with rise in levels of global warming.

Based on component, the solution segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global geospatial analytics industry, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in adoption of geospatial analytics solutions among enterprises to avail strategic as well as competitive advantage and strong customer retention over their competitors. Moreover, these solutions save time and money, leverage existing data investments, and improve image analysis capabilities with installation of a software application. However, the service segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.3% from 2021 to 2030, owing to effective coordination between software provider companies and users of geospatial analytics software by offering services such as implementation, training, consulting services, and managed services.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4306

Covid-19 Scenario

• The demand for geospatial analytics increased during the Covid-19 pandemic as high-quality geospatial data models assist in tackling the pandemic situation by effectively offering information in terms of risk factors, setting specific characterization of disease transmission, and forecasting the pathogen & viral prevalence.

• Furthermore, various governmental bodies are adopting geospatial analytics to gain real-time scenario in terms of tracking the spread of the coronavirus and availing accurate and constant updating of infected patients. In Tunisia, the Ministry of Public Health developed a geo-referenced database of hospital bed capacity, necessary medical equipment, and corresponding medical staff.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4306

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Similar Report -

Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.