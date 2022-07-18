Submit Release
Education 2.0 Conference Announces The Dates For Its Winter Edition In Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Education 2.0 Conference is all set to explore the latest technologies, tools, and techniques of the education sector through its Winter Edition. It will be back in Dubai, UAE, at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City on December 16-18, 2022.

This global learning event aims to bring together notable educational leaders to discuss, share, and underline pressing issues and brainstorm solutions for these education and learning challenges. It offers attendees the opportunity to learn about the latest trends and innovations adopted by the educational sector. One will also get an idea of other progressive and successful learning methods and strategies which can help them enhance learning and mentoring processes in their respective institutions.

With the help of knowledge-intensive and interactive sessions like speaker sessions, live Q/A sessions, fireside chats, and panel discussions, attendees can gain a comprehensive understanding of the developments taking place in their fields. The Education 2.0 Conference will highlight critical subjects such as social-emotional learning, experiential learning, inclusive teaching, near-peer mentoring programs, the power of positive education, the role of creativity and innovation in classroom management, scholarship frauds, and student loan scams, as well as many other educational challenges.

When asked about the upcoming Dubai Winter Edition, Jhanvi Saxena, Manager of Education 2.0 Conference, shared, "After a successful spring feature, we are excited to take Education 2.0 back to Dubai. In this edition, we aim to address the unnoticed challenges of remote learning while also acknowledging its importance. We have invited top speakers to share their ideas on major themes, and we know that the attendees will return with valuable insights."

This global education forum will welcome educators, researchers, policymakers, investors, educational institutions, and EdTech startups from across the globe. As a delegate, one will get the chance to explore educational strategies, tools, and methods by connecting, networking, and collaborating with other global thought leaders. Start-ups and emerging institutes can also present their ideas and perspectives on a global stage before investors and sponsors who would be interested in investing or collaborating. Education 2.0 Conference also offers a window for them to exhibit and boost brand awareness in their target audience.

Apart from learning, networking, and exhibiting opportunities, Education 2.0 Conference will host an exclusive recognition program to appreciate and honor the noteworthy contributions of the educational leaders for driving a change in the education and learning sector. The awardees are scrutinized on various criteria and then are approved for this unique recognition on a global stage. For more information about the upcoming editions of the Education 2.0 Conference, please visit https://www.education2conf.com/.

