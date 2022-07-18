Education 2.0 Conference Returns To the USA With Its Winter Edition
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Education 2.0 Conference is scheduled for December 19-21, 2022, at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, USA. It will bring back engaging and intellectual sessions, networking, and collaboration opportunities.
This global learning event invites educators, researchers, policymakers, investors, educational institutions, and EdTech startups. It aspires to address the pressing problems of the education sector and provide a platform for educational leaders to brainstorm, discuss, and find solutions to these challenges together. These global educational pioneers can address the issues faced in their countries and discuss the strategies, tools, and methods adopted by their education systems to improve institutions' teaching and learning experiences.
By networking and connecting with other leading educational professionals and institutions at the conference, one gets a chance to exchange ideas and perspectives and explore new growth opportunities. Organizations can also create brand awareness by exhibiting their solutions at designated booths or sharing their opinions on stage before investors and sponsors who would be interested in investing in the right ideas.
When asked about the focus of this upcoming Winter Edition, Shobhit Behal, Manager of Education 2.0 Conference, expressed, "The pandemic has brought a huge change in learning and teaching methods. Educators have enhanced their technical skills to cope with the changing environment. Many of them have even introduced new methods of mentoring students to boost the learning process. Through our global platform, we aim to bring forth innovative tools, techniques, and technologies adopted by the education and learning sector. Also, we look forward to appreciating a few of the educational leaders who made remarkable contributions to this sector."
Education 2.0 Conference provides engaging sessions that can help in expanding one's spectrum of knowledge. Thought leaders can express their insightful thoughts and ideas at speaker sessions, panel discussions, fireside chats, and live Q/A sessions. Attending and participating in these sessions gives one an in-depth understanding of the latest technologies, trends, and innovations in the educational sector.
The Winter Edition of this global educational forum will cover crucial educational topics like experiential learning, inclusive teaching, EdTech, the importance of soft skills training, developments in STEM curriculum, and also frauds and scams in the education sector like student loan scams, scholarship fraud and ways to avoid such schemes.
Besides learning and networking opportunities, Education 2.0 Conference will also spotlight the exceptional projects of pioneers through its exclusive recognition program. For more information about Education 2.0 Conference, please visit https://www.education2conf.com/.
Media contact:
Education 2.0 Conference
+1 (659) 204-3800
