Algorithmic Trading Market Value To Cross $31,494 Million by 2028| Growth Factors Along with Recent Trends

Algorithmic Trading Market

Emergence of AI and various algorithms in financial services and rise in demand for cloud-based solutions present new opportunities in the new few years.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand for rapid, reliable, and effective order execution, supportive government regulations, and demand to reduce the costs of transaction fuel the growth of the global algorithmic trading market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global algorithmic trading market based on component, type, deployment mode, type of traders, and region.

Key industry players such as 63MOONS, Virtu Financial, Software AG, Refinitiv Ltd. MetaQuotes Software Corp. Symphony Fintech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Argo SE, Tata Consultancy Services, Algo Trader AG, and Tethys.

The global ZZZ market is analyzed on the basis of end-user industry, application, type, and region. By region, the market is assessed across North America (Canada, Mexico, and the United States), Europe France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Australia, Japan, South Korea, China, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America). By region, North America held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2028. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period

The global algorithmic trading market garnered $12.14 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $31.49 billion by 2028, manifesting a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2028.

By component, the solution segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. However, the services segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2028.

By type, the stock markets segment accounted for the largest market share, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global algorithmic trading market in 2020, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cryptocurrencies segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 16.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• Traders have been inclined to opt for algorithmic trading for reducing human errors and taking fast decisions during the times of uncertainty that arose due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

• Moreover, increase in popularity of high-frequency traders (HFT) has been experienced during the pandemic, which led to the growth of the algorithmic trading market.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

