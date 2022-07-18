Brain Computer Interface Market Predicted to Grow at CAGR of 13.9% with Revenue $5.46 billion by 2030

Brain Computer Interface Market

Increasing adoption of sensor technologies and emerging opportunities in the healthcare sector are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Developments in BCI technology and rising number of gaming industries implementing BCI technologies drive the growth of the global brain computer interface market.

The global brain computer interface market is analyzed across component, type, application, and region. Based on application, the healthcare segment held the highest share in 2020, garnering more than half of the global market. The smart home control segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.0% from 2021 to 2030.

The global brain-computer interface market was estimated at $1.48 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $5.46 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to dominate by 2030. The marker across Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Based on type, the non-invasive segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2030. The invasive segment, however, would register the fastest CAGR of 18.1% throughout the forecast period.

Key market players such as - Nihon Kohden Corporation, Cadwell Laboratories Inc., Integra LifeSciences, OpenBCI, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., Cortech Solutions, Inc., NeuroSky, Inc., Emotiv, Inc., and Guger Technologies Natus Medical Incorporated.

COVID-19 Scenario-

• During the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations that already deployed brain computer interface earlier have been able to quickly adjust to the new variant of virus. The lesser contact between humans and machines have helped them achieve their business goals irrespective of the unprecedented circumstances.

• Also, people have started investing more money and time in personal technology such as smart wearables, which in turn boosted the global brain computer interface market.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

