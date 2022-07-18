Rounds 11-13 of Citywide NAT to launch from 08:00 on 18 July to 19:00 on 23 July

MACAU, July 18 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that the 11th to 13th rounds of Citywide NAT will be conducted from 08:00 on 18 July to 19:00 on 23 July. That is, a total of 3 round, each lasting 2 days, during a 6-day period from 18 July to 23 July.

1. Time

Round 11: From 08:00 on 18 July (Monday) to 19:00 on 19 July (Tuesday);

Round 12: From 08:00 on 20 July (Thursday) to 19:00 on 21 July (Wednesday);

Round 13: From 08:00 on 22 July (Friday) to 19:00 on 23 July (Saturday);

Opening hours of Caring Stations in each round: from 06:00 on the first day to 01:00 on the second day, and from 06:00 to 19:00 on the second day; Opening hours of General Stations in each round: from 08:00 on the first day to 01:00 on the second day, and from 08:00 to 19:00 on the second day; Opening hours of Self-paid Stations remain unchanged; Opening hours of mobile NAT buses in each round: from 09:00 to 22:00 on the first day, and from 09:00 to 18:00 on the second day.

2. Targets

All local residents and individuals staying in Macao born on or before 1 July 2019 are required to get tested.

3. Exempted populations

1. Infants and children born after 1 July 2019;

2. Senior elders who have difficulty in walking or who need care from others (born on or before 31 December 1942);

3. The disabled who have difficulty in walking or who need care from others (holders of a valid Disability Assessment Registration Card issued by the Social Welfare Bureau).

For eligibility and details of online declaration for the abovementioned populations, please refer to the press release issued by the Social Welfare Bureau (https://www.gcs.gov.mo/detail/zh-hant/N22GQFiw1l?0).

4. Authorized collection for anti-epidemic supplies

For individuals (infants and children) mentioned in Point 1 of Part III, their parents or guardian may collect the materials on their behalf at a NAT station by presenting the Macao Health Code of the concerned infants and children for registration.

For individuals (senior elders and the disabled) mentioned in Points 2 and 3 of Part III, their caregivers may collect the materials on their behalf at a NAT station by presenting the screen capture of the return slip of “online declaration for exemption from participating in Citywide NAT”, as well as the original of the identification document and Macao Health Code of the exempted individuals.

5. NAT stations

A total of 69 NAT stations will be set up across the city. Categories of testing stations include: general stations and self-paid stations (prior booking required), and 7 caring stations (for people with special needs who fail to make prior booking); users of caring stations can attend without booking and be accompanied by one person if necessary. All general stations and self-paid stations are equipped with a caring channel. The 7 caring stations and the caring channel of general stations will be open to children under 6 years of age, elderly aged 70 or more, pregnant women, holders of Disability Assessment Registration Card or people with reduced mobility; such users can also be accompanied by one person if necessary.

6. Booking for Citywide NAT and Self-paid NAT

The website for booking citywide NAT sampling (https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook) will be put into operation at 23:00 before each round; members of the public have to make three separate bookings. Relevant test results will not be uploaded to the Macao Health Code, and cannot be used for immigration purposes. If necessary, citizens may click on the link at the bottom of the Macao Health Code’s homepage, or enter this link:

https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnachecker to inquire records and results of the citywide NATs or self-paid NATs in the recent 2 days. Sampling records can be found even if relevant results are still unavailable.

To shorten the queuing time, people in need of special care are suggested to book the test in general testing stations with the assistance of families or friends, and then utilize the priority channel there. Prior booking is required in general testing stations. Persons with bookings are urged to arrive on time, late arrivals will have to book again. However, residents need not arrive too early, do not arrive more than half an hour early. Original of identity document (same document used in Macao Health Code; non-residents please present travel document), booking code and a screenshot of the Macao Health Code must be presented for the test.

Non-exempt aged or disabled people, but those who are long-term bedridden or inconvenient for walking are recommended to request assistance from relatives and friends first. Those who still have difficulties may call the Social Welfare Bureau’s 24-hour hotline at 28261126 for assistance.

There are 13 self-paid stations (prior booking is required) in place to provide paper NAT report; their test results will be uploaded to the Macao Health Code for immigration purposes, and will be counted in the citywide NAT programme. Booking links: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook/V21/ or https://app.ssm.gov.mo/prsranbook/Booking/Booking?lang=en or https://app.ssm.gov.mo/airportprsrnabook.

The public are urged to undergo NAT sampling at nearby stations. Avoid using public transport for collective use. Maintain a distance of one metre when waiting for sampling and follow the staff’s instructions.

7. Take a look at the up-to-date situation at NAT stations before going out for sampling

To optimize crowd management, the booking system for citywide NAT operates on the basis of sampling stations which enables accurate capacity management; real-time waiting information (namely no. of sampling booths in each testing station, no. of people waiting, expected waiting time, and no. of bookings) at different stations will be disseminated once every 4 hours by diversified means.

Expected waiting time will be shown in three colours:

Green colour indicates expected waiting time of less than 30 minutes Yellow colour indicates expected waiting time between 31 to 59 minutes Red colour indicates expected waiting time of 60 minutes or more.

The public are urged to book and take the test as soon as possible, take a look at the latest waiting situation before setting out for sampling, and adjust arrangement according to real-time situation.

8. Arrangements for people with yellow or red codes

Yellow code holders (including infants and children born after 1 July 2019, senior elders and the disabled who have difficulty in walking or who need care from others) should participate in the citywide NAT drive, and may get tested at the testing stations; yellow code holder may re-do NAT on the second day for compliance with the anti-epidemic requirements, but prior booking is still required.

Red code holders are required to take the test at designated sampling stations. If developing fever or other symptoms, medical attention should be sought by using an ambulance.

The Citywide NAT results of yellow code holders and key groups will also be counted towards the number of tests required by the health authorities, so it is not necessary to repeat the test.

9. No exemption period, yellow code will be assigned to people who remain untested after the period

The 11th to 13th rounds of Citywide NAT do not have an exemption period. Individuals in Macao who remain untested after 19:00 on the second day of each round (i.e. 19, 21 and 23 July) will be assigned a yellow health code. According to relevant regulations, yellow code holders are not allowed to enter public places, take public transport or leave the city; they will be taken by the police to a designated venue to undergo sampling, and will not be allowed to leave the venue until their test returns as negative. People who refuse to take the test will be subject to medical observation at designated venue for 14 days.

10. Free distribution of antigen test kits and KN95 face masks during Rounds 12 and 13

In round 11 of the Citywide NAT, distribution of supplies is suspended; in round 12, each participating resident will be given 5 rapid antigen tests; in round 13, each resident will be given 10 pieces of KN95 face masks; re-collection would not be available.

11. Daily rapid antigen self-test

During the period from 18 July to 23 July, the public are required to take a rapid antigen self-test every day (including senior elders and the disabled who have difficulty in walking or who need care from others, and are exempted from participating in the Citywide NAT). Even for infants and children who are exempted to participate in the citywide NAT, they are advised to take the daily RAT during this period.

Before going to the NAT stations to get tested, the public must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) by themselves at home. If tested negative, go to the NAT station for sampling as scheduled. Upon entry into the NAT station, present a health code containing a RAT negative result or a photo showing a RAT negative result; otherwise, such entry would be denied.

If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether you have fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, you should call an ambulance (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222) and reporting the result through Macao Health Code. The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance. Relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.

While waiting for transferal, the concerned residents are reminded to pay attention to the followings:

Wear a mask properly, stay home and wait for transferal to quarantine station. Do not go out, and avoid taking public transport; While home, stay in an isolated room if possible. Avoid contact with people living together; Do not undergo testing at NAT station, including the Citywide NAT.

12. Points to note

Individuals intending to receive a COVID-19 vaccine must complete the NATs first, and then wait for at least 24 hours before getting vaccinated. In the meantime, NATs must be conducted at least 24 hours apart.



QR code for citywide NAT booking

List of citywide NAT sampling stations

from 08:00 on 18 July to 19:00 on 23 July 2022

Opening hours of Caring Stations in each round: from 06:00 on the first day to 01:00 on the second day, and from 06:00 to 19:00 on the second day; Opening hours of 42 General Stations in each round: from 08:00 on the first day to 01:00 on the second day, and from 08:00 to 19:00 on the second day.