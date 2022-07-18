PHILIPPINES, July 18 - Press Release

July 18, 2022 Gatchalian raises growing dissatisfaction with K to 12 system; presses need for review Growing dissatisfaction with the K to 12 system presses the urgency of conducting a review and formulating reforms, Senator Win Gatchalian said. A Pulse Asia survey conducted on June 24-27 with 1,200 respondents revealed that 44% of adult respondents are dissatisfied with the program. This is 16 percentage points higher compared to the results of a survey done in September 2019, which showed that only 28% of respondents were dissatisfied with the K to 12 system. The survey in June was commissioned by Gatchalian. The June survey also saw a drop of 11 percentage points in satisfaction rate with the K to 12 program compared to a similar survey done in September 2019. While 50% of respondents in the September 2019 survey were satisfied with the program, only 39% of respondents in this year's survey said that they are satisfied. Gatchalian filed Proposed Senate Resolution No. 5 seeking a Senate inquiry on the status of the implementation of the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013 or the K to 12 Law (Republic Act No. 10533) - exactly ten years from the time the enhanced curriculum for K to 12 was initially implemented in school year 2012-2013. The proposed review is one of Gatchalian's priority measures for the 19th Congress, and was at the centerpiece of his commitments to the Filipino voters during the senatorial campaign. The lawmaker also commissioned a Pulse Asia survey in December 2019 which pointed out that among those who were dissatisfied with the K to 12 program, additional financial burden is the top reason for dissatisfaction (78%). "Malinaw sa boses ng ating mga kababayan na hindi sila kuntento sa programa ng K to 12. Ito ay dahil hindi natutupad ang mga pangako nito at naging dagdag na pasanin lamang ito sa ating mga magulang at mga mag-aaral," said Gatchalian. A 2020 discussion paper by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) showed that while the K to 12 program promised to boost employability among senior high school (SHS) graduates, only a little over 20% of SHS graduates enter the labor force while 70% continue with their education. The same discussion paper added that historically, the Filipino youth or those aged 15-24 have the lowest rates in terms of labor force participation in the ASEAN region. For example, 70% of Vietnamese youth are in the labor force but only less than 60% of their counterparts in the Philippines are in the labor force. "Dapat nating suriin nang husto ang pagpapatupad ng K to 12 upang matiyak na natutupad nito ang layuning makapaghatid ng dekalidad na edukasyon at isulong ang pagiging competitive ng ating mga kabataan," the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture added. Mga Pinoy hindi kuntento sa K to 12; pagrepaso sa programa isinusulong ni Gatchalian Isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagrepaso at pagreporma sa K to 12 system, lalo na't dumarami ang bilang ng mga Pilipinong hindi kuntento sa naturang programa. Sa isang Pulse Asia Survey na isinagawa noong Hunyo 24-27 na may isang libo at dalawang daang (1,200) kalahok, lumalabas na apatnapu't apat (44) na porsyento ang dissatisfied o hindi kuntento sa programa. Mas mataas ito ng labing-anim (16) na percentage points kung ihahambing sa isang survey na isinagawa noong Seytembre 2019, kung saan lumalabas na wala pang tatlumpung (28) porsyento ang nagsasabing hindi sila kuntento sa sistema ng K to 12. Kinomisyon ni Gatchalian ang survey na isinagawa nitong Hunyo. Lumabas din sa survey nitong Hunyo na bumagsak ng labing-isang (11) percentage points ang satisfaction rate o pagiging kuntento ng mga Pilipino sa K to 12 system kung ihahambing sa survey na isinagawa noong Setyembre 2019. Bagama't 50 porsyento ng mga kalahok sa survey noong September 2019 ang kuntento sa programa, wala pang apatnapung (39) porsyento sa mga kalahok ng survey ngayong taon ang nagsabing kuntento sila sa programa. Inihain ni Gatchalian ang Proposed Resolution No. 5 na nagsusulong ng pagrepaso ng Senado sa pagpapatupad ng Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013 o ang K to 12 Law (Republic Act No. 10533)--sampung taon matapos ipatupad sa school year 2012-2013 ang enhanced curriculum para sa K to 12. Ang panukalang pagrepaso ay isa sa mga prayoridad ni Gatchalian para sa 19th Congress at isa sa kanyang mga pangako nitong nagdaang kampanya. Isang survey na kinomisyon din ni Gatchalian noong December 2019 ang nagsabing sa mga hindi kuntento sa programa ng K to 12, ang pagkakaroon ng dagdag na gastos ang pangunahing dahilan (78 porsyento). "Malinaw sa boses ng ating mga kababayan na hindi sila kuntento sa programa ng K to 12. Ito ay dahil hindi natutupad ang mga pangako nito at naging dagdag na pasanin lamang ito sa ating mga magulang at mga mag-aaral," ani Gatchalian. Sa isang discussion paper na inilabas ng Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) noong 2020, lumalabas na mahigit dalawampung (20) porsyento lamang sa mga nagtapos ng senior high school (SHS) ang sumali sa labor force samantalang nagpatuloy sa kolehiyo ang pitumpung (70) porsyento. Matatandaang isa sa mga pangako ng K to 12 program ang mas magandang pagkakataong makahanap ng trabaho para sa mga magtatapos ng senior high school. Ayon pa sa PIDS, ang kabataang Pilipino o iyong mga may edad na labing-lima (15) hanggang dalawampu't apat (24) ang may pinakamababang labor force participation sa ASEAN region. Sa Vietnam, halimbawa, pitumpung (70) porsyento ng mga kabataan ay nasa labor force pero wala pang animnapung (60) porsyento ng mga kabataang Pilipino ang nasa labor force. "Dapat nating suriin nang husto ang pagpapatupad ng K to 12 upang matiyak na natutupad nito ang layuning makapaghatid ng dekalidad na edukasyon at isulong ang pagiging competitive ng ating mga kabataan," pahayag ng Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture.