Near Infrared Imaging Market Global Enhancements and Growth Outlook 2026 | Li-Cor, Inc, Medtronic plc., PerkinElmer Inc.

Near Infrared Imaging Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Near infrared imaging uses light between 650 and 950 nm to detect any changes, lesions or disease. It is a powerful diagnostic tool for minimally invasive and non-invasive methods of tissue imaging. NIR is not well absorbed by blood or water, which are the main constituents of tissues, thus increasing changes in light for internal structures.

The report offers in-depth analysis of top investment pockets, market trends, and major market players which can help new market entrants develop lucrative strategies and make informed decisions. The report offers study of the major impacting factors and competitive intelligence based on top 10 investment pockets that influence the market growth.

According to the "Near Infrared Imaging Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026", report published by the Allied Market Research, the near infrared imaging market accounted for $271 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $375 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in the number of surgical procedures worldwide, including cancer surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, and cardiovascular surgery, plastic/reconstructive surgery, and targeted diseases such as lung cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer, and prostate cancer; And the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and neurological disorders, are factors that drive the growth of the near infrared imaging market.

Key Market Players:

Major players operating in the market include Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Li-Cor, Inc., Medtronic plc., PerkinElmer Inc., Quest Innovations B.V. (Quest Medical Imaging B.V.), Shimadzu Corporation, and Stryker Corporation.

Key Market Segments:

The near infrared imaging market is segmented based on product, application, indication, end user, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on product, the market is divided into near infrared fluorescence imaging systems and near infrared fluorescence & bioluminescence imaging systems. Near Infrared Fluorescence Imaging Systems acquired the major near infrared imaging market share owing to their application during surgeries such as cancer surgery, plastic surgery, and other surgeries. Furthermore, the surge in number of surgeries performed for cancer is another factor that boosts the growth of the market. These systems are also employed in diagnosis of cancers such as breast cancer. Therefore, these factors contribute to the near infrared imaging market growth.

Key Findings of the Report:

• Near infrared fluorescence imaging systems occupied 92.79% share of the global near infrared imaging market in 2018

• The medical imaging segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period

• The cardiovascular surgeries segment accounted for 10.23% share of the market in 2018

• Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.

