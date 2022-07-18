TOWN OF WOODFORD/SEXUAL ASSAULT-DOMESTIC ASSAULT-UNLAWFUL MISCHIEF/SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3002289

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Justin Walker

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME:

INCIDENT LOCATION: George D. Aiken Rd, Woodford

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief





ACCUSED: Brian C. Powers

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT





VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/17/22 at approximately 0130 hours Vermont State Police were contacted to investigate an incident which was reported to have occurred on George D. Aiken Road, Woodford. The incident was reported to be a Sexual Assault as well as a Domestic Assault.





The investigation was initiated upon making contact with and speaking to the victim. The victim advised they had been coerced into having sexual intercourse with Powers in order to get an item back from him, which he had hidden from them. The incident continued when Powers struck the victim in the face, causing pain and injury. Powers also damaged the victim's vehicle during a continued tirade.

Powers was later located and taken into custody and charged with the above named offenses. Powers was remanded to the Marble Valley Correctional Facility after being ordered held without bail by the Honorable Judge Cortland Corsones.









COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/18/2022 @ 1230

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - Yes LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: None - hold without

MUG SHOT: Yes













*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.