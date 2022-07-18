Molecular Diagnostics Market 2021 Industry Analysis by Top Leading Player, Key Regions, and Forecast 2030

Molecular Diagnostics Market

Increasing adoption of nuclear diagnostics in emerging economies is expected to provide beneficial opportunities for market growth in the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of infectious diseases and various types of cancer has led to the growth of the Molecular Diagnostics Market. In addition, increasing awareness and acceptance of personalized drugs and increasing biomarker recognition drive the growth of the market. However, stricter regulatory requirements for the approval of new nuclear diagnostic techniques are expected to hinder market growth over the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing adoption of nuclear diagnostics in emerging economies is expected to provide beneficial opportunities for market growth in the forecast period.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Molecular Diagnostics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030” the global Molecular Diagnostics Market size was valued at $9.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $23.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.86% from 2021 to 2030. Molecular diagnostics is referred to as the discovery of genomic types, the purpose of which is to facilitate the detection, diagnosis, subclassification, prognosis, and monitoring of response to therapy. It is a collection of techniques used to analyze biological markers in the genome and proteomes and how their cells express their genes as proteins, applying molecular biology for medical testing.

Asia-Pacific offers profitable in molecular diagnostics market opportunity for key players operating in the molecular diagnostics market, thereby registering the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the growing healthcare infrastructure, rise in disposable incomes, and well-established presence of domestic companies in the region. In addition, higher adoption and increase in use of molecular diagnostics, rapidly growing geriatric population, and rise in incidence of infectious diseases further fuel growth of the market in the region.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted workflows in the healthcare sector globally. The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the global molecular diagnostics market. The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed the healthcare systems globally and increased the need for the development of diagnostic instruments & diagnostic service centers. Increase in number of COVID-19 cases surged the demand for real time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test to detect COVID-19.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• Quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the molecular diagnostics market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing molecular diagnostics market opportunities.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the molecular diagnostics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates bench-marking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global molecular diagnostics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2170

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Becton Dickinson And Company

• Biomérieux Sa

• Danaher Corporation

• F. Hoffmon La-Roche Ltd

• Grifols S.A

• Hologic Inc.

• Qiagen Inc

• Siemens Ag (Siemens Healthineers)

