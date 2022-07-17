Press Release: Situational Report (13th July to 15th July, 2022) on COVID-19 in Samoa

SAMOA, July 17 - The Ministry of Health in its latest COVID-19 situational report confirmed 23 new positive cases, taking the total number of cases (community and border) to 15,178 to date. Currently there are 2 patients isolated at the Moto’otua National Hospital and none at the Intensive Care Unit.

In strengthening our defense against the virus, the public is kindly reminded to remain vigilant and adhere to public health advice by continuing to wear facial masks, complying with social distancing, stay home and isolate if one feels unwell, and maintain good personal hygiene at all times.

Eligible members of the public are reminded to visit their nearest hospital for their first or second dose of the vaccine, as well as a booster shot. Vaccination remains our best line of defense against the virus’s lethal effects.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time July 13th to 2:00pm July 15th, 2022 is provided in the table below: To access the detailed situational analysis report, please visit the MOH website (https://www.health.gov.ws/) or contact the phone number (8006440) for more information.

SAMOA COVID-19 SITUATION Number of cases Total of new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 48 hrs. (both PCR and rapid antigen test – RAT from all sites*)

July 13 at 2pm – July 14 at 2pm: 7 new cases

July 14 at 2pm – July 15 at 2pm: 16 new cases 23 Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases since community transmission detected in March 17, 2022 15,025 Border Surveillance

Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases detected at the Port of Entry (POE) since November 2020

International POE:

Faleolo International Airport

FJ255 9th July – 2 new casesOL-219 12th July – 1 new case

Matautu Wharf

No new cases detected 153 Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases (border and community cases) 15,178 COVID-19 admissions

Total number of COVID-19 positive cases admitted to TTM Hospital since community transmission in March 17, 2022 – 291 admissions

Total number of cases discharged from TTM hospital – 257 discharged home

Currently in the last 24hrs:

>2 hospital admissions0 ICU patients Total of new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 48 hrs.

July 13 at 2pm – July 14 at 2pm: no new COVID-19 related death

July 14 at 2pm – July 15 at 2pm: no new COVID-19 related death 0 Cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths since community transmission detected in March 17, 2022** 29 Rapid antigen testing (RAT) Cumulative number of RATs conducted (as of 14/07/22 at 02:00pm)*** 170,551

* The sites include all health facilities, private clinics, testing sites and self-reporting

**The death count is subject to change following full verification of all reported COVID-19 deaths from all health facilities.

Note: There are other deaths among registered cases that are not primarily caused by COVID-19.

***The test count is subject to change to data cleaning and when data becomes available