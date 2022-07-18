Shelton Wilder Group Sponsors Rock to Recovery Concert at Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, CA
“Shelton Wilder was grateful to be a sponsor of Rock to Recovery’s 2022 concert at The Fonda Theatre“LOS ANGELES, CA, US, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shelton Wilder CEO of Shelton Wilder Group sponsored Rock to Recovery Concert in Hollywood July 9, 2022. Rock to Recovery, a transformative program for those in treatment and recovery. This year the non-profit organization is sponsored by All Sober and will be honoring three-time Emmy-winning actor, Keith David with the Rock to Recovery ICON Award and Emmy nominated comedian Jay Mohr with the Rock to Recovery Service Award for their unparalleled contributions to the recovery community.
Shelton Wilder is honored and excited to be a part of this cause that is close to her heart and is proud to support founder of Rock to Recovery Wes Geer in his endeavors. She’s sober 12 &1/2 years and knows how important Rock to Recovery’s program is to a recovering person over all recovery. The attendance at this year’s Rock to Recovery event was impressive.
In attendance to support Rock to Recovery owner of the Lakers Jeanie Buss, Courtney Friel from KTLA and her husband Jim Hecht creator of HBO’s “Winning Time”, Model Verina Marcel, musician Sonny Mayo, Director AJ Lovewins, and board member Keri Ann Kimball.
Shelton Wilder hails from Charlotte, North Carolina but loves Los Angeles as only a native can. In her over fifteen years on the Westside, Shelton has developed a nuanced understanding of LA's complex and often bewildering patchwork of neighborhoods, schools, and cultures.
In just over six years as a realtor--but many more as a serial entrepreneur in marketing, fashion, and entertainment---Shelton has achieved a staggering $350 million in total sales, putting her in the top 1.5% of realtors nationwide. Shelton was also nominated for Entrepreneur of the Year by the LA Business Journal, named Real Estate All-Star by Los Angeles Magazine, and included in Forbes “Top 10 Business Professionals to look out for in 2022".
While she specializes in luxury residential and commercial properties in Brentwood, Santa Monica, Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Mar Vista, Venice and Beverly Hills, Shelton will travel anywhere her clients have interests.
Clients also benefit from Shelton's superb aesthetic sense and extensive background in fashion (she started several fashion-oriented businesses, one of which appeared on Shark Tank). While she enlists the expertise of the industry's top stagers, Shelton brings her imagination, along with her passion for decor and design, to each listing. This loving and enthusiastic attention to the smallest details makes every client feel like she's in their corner --because she is.
Shelton is the proud mother of two beautiful boys (Beau and Lane) and the wife of a longtime Los Angeles attorney and avid tennis junkie and Rams fan, Clark. In addition to volunteering at her son’s elementary school, Shelton also donates her time and resources at P.S. Arts, The Alexandria House, LA Food Bank and Upward Bound House.
