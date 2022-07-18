Plant-based Trend Sensitized Cosmetic Industry Too; Resultantly Demand for Plant-based Squalene to Witness New Heights, Says Fact.MR

East Asia Is Poised To Remain the Largest Consumer of Squalene-Based Cosmetics, With Rising Geriatric Population Playing a Vital Role in Driving Sales, And China Leading From the Front

/EIN News/ -- Seoul, South Korea, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR’s latest released report on plant-based squalene, the global market has reached a size of US$ 89.1 million and is expected to surge ahead at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2032.



Squalene, a chemical that gives human skin extraordinary hydration for aeons, was added to cosmetics at the expense of millions of sharks whose livers were needed for their squalene-rich content. To create a vegan, more ethical, and purer hydrator, experts have been looking for alternative ways of producing squalene and have come up with several sources, namely, sugarcane and olive oil, among others. These have been used over the past half-decade for extracting squalene.

For Critical Insights on Plant-based Squalene Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7546

With growing concerns about planet health, bio-diversity, and declining unique species count, people are moving towards products that are both, organically grown and sustainably sourced. This has compelled manufacturers to invest in products that are made from organically-sourced ingredients.

Being completely chemical-free and formulated with additives that help keep the skin moisturized, demand for plant-based squalene will rise in the future and the market is set to reach US$ 202.1 million by the end of 2032.

Which Factors are Leading to High Demand for Plant-based Squalene?

“Concerns Raised by Marine Animal Protection Authorities to Positively Impact Plant-based Squalene Sales”

Since shark fin oil is the main source of squalene, the supply of this substance has been restricted due to legislation aimed at protecting marine life. The International Trade of Endangered Species reported that approximately five species of sharks are in danger of going extinct. This is anticipated to significantly reduce squalene supply, which will limit shark-derived squalene in the short term.

However, at a macro-economic level, it is expected to act as a driver for the plant-based squalene market as manufacturers have started to look for alternatives such as sugarcane and olive oil, which have become the most vital sources of extracting squalene in recent times.

To learn more about Plant-based Squalene Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7546

Key Segments Covered in the Plant-based Squalene Industry Survey

Plant-based Squalene Market by Form :



Powder Plant-based Squalene

Liquid Plant-based Squalene



Plant-based Squalene Market by Source :



Sugarcane

Olive Oil Corn Amaranth Others





Plant-based squalene Market by End Use :



Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics Food Supplements Others



Plant-based Squalene Market by Region :



North America

Latin America Europe East Asia South-East Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape

Amyris, Arista Industries, Caribbean Natural Products Inc., Charkit Chemical Company LLC, Clariant, EPF Biotek, Jedwards International, Lotioncrafter, Nucelis, Spohim, SynShark, The Ordinary, and Wilshire Technologies are leading manufacturers of plant-based squalene.

A boost in R&D efforts has increased the number of end-use industries where squalene find usages. For instance, research has indicated that diets fortified with squalene improve the function of the immune system. Additionally, research in labs has demonstrated that squalene improves macrophage performance.

Market Development

The present strategy of market participants in the plant-based squalene market has been to expand their product lines and start manufacturing products using ingredients derived from alternative plant-based sources such as sugarcane and olive oil.

Additionally, tier-1 firms have been investing in the research and development of innovative and skin-friendly products made from sustainable sourced ingredients and specifically customized to fulfill the demand from customers.

Get Customization on Plant-based Squalene Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7546

Key players in the Plant-based Squalene Market

Amyris

ARISTA INDUSTRIES

Caribbean Natural Products Inc.

Charkit Chemical Company LLC

Clariant

EPF Biotek

Jedwards International, Inc.

Lotioncrafter

Key Takeaways from Plant-based Squalene Market Study

By form, the liquid segment is projected to provide an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 76.7 million by 2032.

By source, the sugarcane segment accounts for 33.2% market share in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Among the end uses, demand from the cosmetics & personal care sector is projected to surge at 9.2% CAGR to reach US$ 127.2 million by 2032.

East Asia is predicted to hold around 25.4% of the global market share and reach a value of US$ 51.3 million by 2032

Fact.MR’s Domain Expertise in Chemicals and Materials Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals and materials division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

Hard Coatings Market- The global hard coatings market revenue topped US$ 750 Million in 2020, in spite of recessionary impacts induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales remained high amid high uptake in the food processing industry. Future prospects are likely to receive significant nudge, with the market anticipated to reach a valuation exceeding US$ 1 Billion by 2031.

Automotive Ceramics Market- The market for automotive ceramics experienced steady growth until 2020, closing in at approximately US$ 2 Billion amid high deployment across several automotive allied industrial domains, most notably across electronics manufacturing. A new forecast by Fact.MR anticipates demand for automotive ceramics to expand 1.4X from 2021 to 2031.

Solid State Battery Market- In 2020, the global Solid State Battery Market were valued at US$ 56.9 million. At around 30% CAGR, projected market growth during 2021 - 2031 is expected to be significantly higher than previous years. By 2031, the market for portable solid state batteries is expected to account for an absolute dollar opportunity of nearly US$ 911 Million.

Super Absorbent Polymers Market - Detailed industry analysis reveals that worldwide super absorbent polymer consumption is predicted to increase at 4.9% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 9.7 Billion by 2032.

Paper Dyes Market- The global paper dyes market is slated to experience modest growth through 2021 and beyond, with worldwide revenue having surpassed US$ 950 Million as of 2020. A new forecast by Fact.MR estimates that paper dye revenues will increase at a decade-long CAGR of over 2%.

Automotive Ceramics Market- The market for automotive ceramics experienced steady growth until 2020, closing in at approximately US$ 2 Bn amid high deployment across several automotive allied industrial domains, most notably across electronics manufacturing. A new forecast by Fact.MR anticipates demand for automotive ceramics to expand 1.4X from 2021 to 2031.

Solid State Battery Market- In 2020, the global Solid State Battery Market were valued at US$ 56.9 million. At around 30% CAGR, projected market growth during 2021 - 2031 is expected to be significantly higher than previous years. By 2031, the market for portable solid state batteries is expected to account for an absolute dollar opportunity of nearly US$ 911 Mn.

Stone Paper Market- Recently released stone paper business analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the market is estimated to grow 1.8X by the end of 2031. Advertising and marketing captures a lion’s share of the demand for stone paper with 1.5% Y-o-Y growth in FY2020 as compared to FY2019.

Biofuels Market- Newly-released biofuels industry analysis by Fact.MR reveals that global revenue from the sales of biofuels in 2020 was US$ 134 Bn. The industry is likely to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021 – 2031. Bioethanol is expected to be the highest revenue generating segment, accounting for an absolute dollar opportunity of nearly US$ 53.6 Bn over the next ten years.

Aerospace Composites Market- Aerospace Composites Industry analysis shows that the global market was valued at US$ 32 Bn in 2020, and is projected to top US$ 56 Bn by 2031, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 9% across forecast period as per Fact.MR's report.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter