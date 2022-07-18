HOLLYWOOD’S MOST LOVED MAKE UP ARTIST TREW LOVE has Book Signing 652 N DOHNEY DR WEST HOLLYWOOD, 11-2 July 23, 2022
HOLLYWOOD’S MOST LOVED MAKE UP ARTIST TREW LOVE RELEASES “TREW BASICS” Book Signing 652 N DOHNEY DR WEST HOLLYWOOD 11-2pm July 23, 2022LOS ANGELES, CA, US, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trew Love will be signing her book “TREW BASICS” on July 23, 2022, from 11am to 2pm at LE JOLIE MEDI SPA, 652 N DOHNEY DR WEST HOLLYWOOD CA 90069 (RSVP: asst@K-StarPR.com). This summer she launches her illustrated make-up tutorial book. “Trew Basics” is an art deco approach to makeup application that look great on a coffee table or bathroom counter. With Lichtenstein-inspired faces, “Trew Basics” is the fusion on Trew’s love for art, makeup, and making women feel their best, both inside and out.
July 2022, Trew Love had a very successful Art showing, “LUXURY ADJACENT” at MASH GALLERY 812 N. La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90069. The exhibit will remain up until August 20th at MASH GALLERY.
Trew Love born in the heart of the United States in Kansas City. Raised in an art family, Trew was classically trained by her mother, an art teacher, from an early age. Trew Love took that training and become one of Hollywood’s beloved celebrity makeup artists. At 18 years old, Trew Love took her classical art training into her first creative job as a makeup artist. This path led her to Los Angeles where her makeup career came to life. Working both on top models’ backstage at New York Fashion Week for Marc Jacobs, Alexander Wang and Philip Lim and everyday women alike, Trew refined her skill and learned of her deep passion for making women feel beautiful. Trew’s dream of merging her love for connection, art and makeup seeded the inspiration for “Trew Basics”, an illustrated makeup tutorial book.
Throughout her 18 plus year career, Trew has worked with lead industry professionals and “every day” women alike. “Trew Basics” bridges the gap between high level craft and everyday wear with simple techniques designed for makeup aficionados, or the woman on the go who made it into her 50’s before picking up her first eye liner.
In 2014, the lure of the art world pulled Trew back to the canvas and into the pop art world. Her first collection, “Pop Life” was shown across the country alongside artists including Blek le Rat, Sheperd Fairey, Ben Eine, Risk, and Gregory Siff.
In a world that seems so obsessed with outside beauty Trew Love’s intention is to help women feel good about themselves on the inside and out by giving them the skills to do their own makeup in a professional fashion.
Trew Love