DC Health Announces Launch of Pre-registration System for Monkeypox Vaccine

WASHINGTON, DC – DC Health has announced that District residents can now pre-register for monkeypox vaccination appointments by visiting PreventMonkeypox.dc.gov. Once appointments become available, individuals who have pre-registered will receive an email invitation to make a vaccination appointment. Residents are encouraged to closely monitor their email as they will have 48 hours to claim their appointment. Approximately 3,000 appointments will become available on Thursday, July 14. Residents who do not receive an appointment invitation this week will stay in the system until an appointment becomes available.

The current eligibility for the monkeypox vaccination includes, persons must be a District resident, 18 years of age or older and:

Gay, bisexual, and other men 18 and older who have sex with men and have had multiple (more than one) sexual partners or any anonymous sexual partners in the last 14 days; or

Transgender women or nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men; or

Sex workers (of any sexual orientation/gender); or

Staff (of any sexual orientation/gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs)

Even if residents don’t meet the current vaccine eligibility criteria, they are still encouraged to pre-register. If eligibility expands, people who have already registered will get notified about available appointments.

Monkeypox vaccinations are free and based on availability. Upon arrival for an appointment, confirmation of appointment and proof of residency will be needed. Proof of residency may include an identification card with DC address, a utility bill or other mail with your name and a DC address, or a current DC lease or mortgage with your name on it.

Anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox should talk to their healthcare provider about whether they need to get tested, even if they don’t think they had contact with someone who has monkeypox.

Monkeypox is a rare, but potentially serious viral illness that can be transmitted from person to person through direct contact with infectious body fluids or monkeypox lesions/rash. Monkeypox can spread during intimate contact between people, including respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact, during intimate physical contact like sex, kissing, or hugging, as well as touching fabrics and objects during sex that were used by a person with monkeypox, such as bedding and towels.

The initial symptoms of monkeypox often include flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes, followed by a rash and lesions on the skin. Although the majority of cases do not require hospitalization, monkeypox is highly contagious and uncomfortable. If persons are awaiting an opportunity to register for a vaccine appointment and begin to experience symptoms, they should cancel their pre-registration and contact their healthcare provider.

Residents are encouraged to visit PreventMonkeypox.dc.gov for the latest information on the virus.