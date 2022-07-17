Residents may take public transport to hospital by showing appointment slip or appointment reminder SMS

MACAU, July 17 - In response to the needs of residents to visit the Conde de São Januário General Hospital, Kiang Wu Hospital or University Hospital for medical consultation during the “relatively static” anti-epidemic measure which will continue to be in place from 00:00 on 18 July to 00:00 on 23 July, the Health Bureau states once again that those requiring regular medical services, such as cancer patients, may present their appointment reminder SMS or appointment slip (including those for blood sampling services, outpatient services, drug dispensary, etc.), or electronic proof (Macao One Account – My Health – Appointment Records) to the bus driver upon boarding if they need to go to the hospital by using public transport.

In addition, for residents requiring emergency service who need to take bus but do not have an appointment slip, they may contact relevant hospital (Conde de São Januário General Hospital: 8390 3600; Kiang Wu Hospital: (Macao) 8295 0123 / (Taipa): 8295 4017); the hospital will then send the patients a medical attendance SMS (valid within 2 hours) which can be presented to the bus driver upon boarding. Residents returning home after the service may show the bus driver the appointment slip, text message or attendance certificate. Treatment will not be delayed due to the epidemic prevention measures. Furthermore, taking into account the physical condition of patients, each patient heading to the hospital can be accompanied by a family member when riding a bus.

The Health Bureau emphasizes that there is no need to worry about being prevented from going to the hospital due to the restrictions on riding a bus. For enquiries, members of the public may contact relevant hospital during office hours (the Patient Relations Office of the Conde de São Januário General Hospital: 8390 5000; Kiang Wu Hospital: (Macao) 8295 0123 / (Taipa): 8295 4017; University Hospital: 2882 1838).