The Many Colored Death and JPS Productions to Release It's Newest Single “Big Time Spin”

After the Radio Success of “Drown,” Charting #16 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Indicator, This Power Trio is Back With a Vengeance

Big Time Spin was created as a commentary on the times. Lockdown coupled with a tumultuous political climate presented through the lens of a 24 hour news cycle. Using noise to process noise.”
— Brent Moore
COLUMBIA, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Many Colored Death and JPS Productions are pleased to announce the release of the band’s newest single “Big Time Spin” on July 22nd, 2022. After the radio success of the band’s last single “Drown,” (#16 Billboard Mainstream Indicator
Charts), this power trio is back with a vengeance as they offer up another buzzworthy and downright colossal rock ‘n’ roll song! The band has yet again brought their talents to life through soaring guitar riffs, driving bass, and monstrous drum sounds!

Commenting on the new single, vocalist/guitarist Brent Moore states: “Big Time Spin was created as a commentary on the times. Lockdown coupled with a tumultuous political climate presented through the lens of a 24 hour news cycle. Using noise to process noise. Finding a melody in the chaos.”

JPS Productions Artist Manager Jason Schrick offers: “When I first heard the track, it took me back to a place where lyrics were king from bands like Stone Temple Pilots. I was also intrigued by the call and answer vocals seen in both verses as well as the guitar bends featured at the front of the choruses. Another great song from MCD!”

THE MANY COLORED DEATH is for fans of the bands COHEED AND CAMBRIA, THE SWORD, FOO FIGHTERS and KING’S X. Stay tuned for new show dates and catch the band in a city near you.

