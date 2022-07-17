Senior officials visit Laos to celebrate 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties

VIETNAM, July 17 -

VIENTIANE — A high-ranking Party and State delegation led by Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee’s Secretariat Võ Văn Thưởng attend celebrations in Laos to mark the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations and the 45th anniversary of the singing of the bilateral Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.

The Vietnamese officials were received separately on Sunday by General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane in Vientiane.

During the meetings, Thưởng highlighted the significance of the establishment of the Việt Nam-Laos diplomatic ties 60 years ago and the signing of the treaty 45 years ago, which marked milestones in the history of the relations between the two Parties and States.

Thanking Laos for consistently providing support for Việt Nam, he expressed his delight at the steady growth of the special ties between the two nations, contributing to maintaining political stability and socio-economic development in each country and heightening their international status.

He proposed both sides direct their ministries and local administrations to coordinate in implementing agreements signed by leaders of the two Parties, Governments and National Assemblies, deepen political ties and successfully organise visits by the two countries' leaders during the Year of Solidarity and Friendship 2022.

He also suggested the two sides further share experience in Party building, socio-economic development and international integration; closely cooperate in defence, security and external affairs; and together address issues hampering the effectiveness of the bilateral economic partnership.

Echoing Thưởng’s view, the Lao leaders also said they are happy to see the bilateral ties expanding in various areas, bringing practical benefits to the people of both nations.

They emphasised the long-standing tradition and the importance of the Việt Nam-Laos relationship, saying it remains a valuable asset of both peoples and a rule for the existence and development of each country.

They pledged to do their utmost to nurture and promote the ties and asked the two sides to closely work together to effectively enforce high-level agreements, including the strategy for cooperation in the 2021–30 period, the 2021–25 cooperation agreement and a plan for cooperation between the two governments for 2022.

Later the same day, Thưởng and his entourage paid a courtesy visit to former General Secretary of the LPRP and President Choummaly Xayasone and attended the opening of an exhibition on Việt Nam-Laos relations.

Lao Vice President's visit

Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân also held talks with Vice President of Laos Bounthong Chitmany in Hà Nội on Sunday, who is on a visit to Việt Nam to attend the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations and the 45th anniversary of the singing of the bilateral Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.

Later the same day, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc received Lao Vice President Bounthong Chitmany. VNS