$2 billion thermal power plant Sông Hậu 1 in Mekong Delta inaugurated

VIETNAM, July 17 - Sông Hậu 1 Thermal Power Plant Project in Hậu Giang Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HẬU GIANG — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Saturday attended the inauguration ceremony of Sông Hậu 1 Thermal Power Plant Project in Mái Dầm Town, Châu Thành District, the Mekong Delta province of Hậu Giang.

Construction on the US$2 billion project, invested by the State-owned Việt Nam National Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), started in 2015.

The plant, which has a total capacity of 1,200MW, was put into commercial operation from May 6. To date, it has generated and supplied over two billion kWh of electricity to the national grid (including output in the trial run).

The plant is expected to contribute about 7.2 billion kWh a year to the national grid, thus helping meet the demand of the southwestern region and the National Power System.

Its annual revenue is forecast to reach about VNĐ15-20 trillion (US$639.5-852.6 million), making an important contribution to PVN’s total revenue, as well as the central and local budget revenues.

Speaking at the event, PM Chính said that the inauguration and operation of Sông Hậu 1 Thermal Power Plant are of great significance and lauded the efforts of all technicians, workers, and officials involved in the project.

Overcoming the severe disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, legal challenges and rising costs of materials and production, the plant’s operations will help ensure energy security, one of the biggest concerns of the country right now, as well as contribute to promoting the economic growth in Hậu Giang and the country in the direction of industrialisation.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (centre) and delegates cut the ribbons to inaugrate the Sông Hậu 1 thermal power plant project on Saturday in Hậu Giang Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

He asked PetroVietnam, from experience learnt from the building of Sông Hậu 1, to continue focusing on solving difficulties in Long Phú 1 thermal power plant (Sóc Trăng Province) and Ô Môn thermal power centre projects (Cần Thơ Province), and Block B gas exploitation.

Currently, Việt Nam’s total power capacity has reached over 76,000MW, making it one of the leading countries in Southeast Asia.

On the same day, the Government leader inspected the construction of Sông Hậu 2 Thermal Power Plant project in Mái Dầm Town, and the intersection between Cần Thơ - Cà Mau Expressway and Châu Đốc - Cần Thơ - Sóc Trăng Expressway which run through Hậu Giang Province. — VNS