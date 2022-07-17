Submit Release
News Search

There were 73 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,589 in the last 365 days.

$2 billion thermal power plant Sông Hậu 1 in Mekong Delta inaugurated

VIETNAM, July 17 - Sông Hậu 1 Thermal Power Plant Project in Hậu Giang Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HẬU GIANG — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Saturday attended the inauguration ceremony of Sông Hậu 1 Thermal Power Plant Project in Mái Dầm Town, Châu Thành District, the Mekong Delta province of Hậu Giang.

Construction on the US$2 billion project, invested by the State-owned Việt Nam National Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), started in 2015.

The plant, which has a total capacity of 1,200MW, was put into commercial operation from May 6. To date, it has generated and supplied over two billion kWh of electricity to the national grid (including output in the trial run).

The plant is expected to contribute about 7.2 billion kWh a year to the national grid, thus helping meet the demand of the southwestern region and the National Power System.

Its annual revenue is forecast to reach about VNĐ15-20 trillion (US$639.5-852.6 million), making an important contribution to PVN’s total revenue, as well as the central and local budget revenues.

Speaking at the event, PM Chính said that the inauguration and operation of Sông Hậu 1 Thermal Power Plant are of great significance and lauded the efforts of all technicians, workers, and officials involved in the project.

Overcoming the severe disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, legal challenges and rising costs of materials and production, the plant’s operations will help ensure energy security, one of the biggest concerns of the country right now, as well as contribute to promoting the economic growth in Hậu Giang and the country in the direction of industrialisation.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (centre) and delegates cut the ribbons to inaugrate the Sông Hậu 1 thermal power plant project on Saturday in Hậu Giang Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

He asked PetroVietnam, from experience learnt from the building of Sông Hậu 1, to continue focusing on solving difficulties in Long Phú 1 thermal power plant (Sóc Trăng Province) and Ô Môn thermal power centre projects (Cần Thơ Province), and Block B gas exploitation.

Currently, Việt Nam’s total power capacity has reached over 76,000MW, making it one of the leading countries in Southeast Asia.

On the same day, the Government leader inspected the construction of Sông Hậu 2 Thermal Power Plant project in Mái Dầm Town, and the intersection between Cần Thơ - Cà Mau Expressway and Châu Đốc - Cần Thơ - Sóc Trăng Expressway which run through Hậu Giang Province. — VNS

You just read:

$2 billion thermal power plant Sông Hậu 1 in Mekong Delta inaugurated

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.