MACAU, July 17 - To tie in with the epidemic prevention work of the SAR government and reduce the risk of the transmission of COVID-19 virus, the headquarters of the Education and Youth Development Bureau will suspend public services from 18 to 22 July 2022. For enquiries, please call 28555533 during office hours, or email to webmaster@dsedj.gov.mo, or visit the DSEDJ website: www.dsedj.gov.mo.
You just read:
The Education and Youth Development Bureau will suspend public services from 18 to 22 July 2022
