Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau maintains the provision of urgent and essential services

MACAU, July 17 - As part of the ongoing efforts to curb the spread of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Macao, the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau (ISAF) will maintain the following urgent and essential services from 18 to 22 July and suspend the provision of other services.

(1) Issuance of prior authorisation of import and import licence for drugs, diagnostic and laboratory reagents, infant formula/ready-to-feed formula, and disinfectants, as well as inspection of customs clearance of these products.

(2) Issuance of import and export certificate for narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

To schedule an appointment for the above services, please contact 8598 3507. To reduce the flow of people and avoid crowding, please refrain from visiting the ISAF unless it is for an urgent and essential matter.