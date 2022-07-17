Submit Release
News Search

There were 73 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,589 in the last 365 days.

Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau maintains the provision of urgent and essential services

MACAU, July 17 - As part of the ongoing efforts to curb the spread of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Macao, the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau (ISAF) will maintain the following urgent and essential services from 18 to 22 July and suspend the provision of other services.

(1) Issuance of prior authorisation of import and import licence for drugs, diagnostic and laboratory reagents, infant formula/ready-to-feed formula, and disinfectants, as well as inspection of customs clearance of these products.

(2) Issuance of import and export certificate for narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

To schedule an appointment for the above services, please contact 8598 3507. To reduce the flow of people and avoid crowding, please refrain from visiting the ISAF unless it is for an urgent and essential matter.

 

 

 

You just read:

Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau maintains the provision of urgent and essential services

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.