Free nucleic acid testing booking link at the bottom of the Macao Health Code’s homepage will be re-directed to the Citywide NAT Programme’s booking system

MACAU, July 17 - According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, nucleic acid testing in the Citywide NAT Programme is also counted in the NAT screening drive for key groups, as booking of NAT for key groups has been suspended, the free nucleic acid testing booking link (https://app.ssm.gov.mo/mandatoryrnatestbook) at the bottom of the homepage of the app or desktop version of the Macao Health Code will be automatically re-directed to the Citywide NAT Programme’s booking system, so that members of the public may schedule a booking simply by clicking the link.

The Centre appeals to the public to proactively cooperate with the Government, book and complete the test as soon as possible, so that potential cases can be detected in a timely manner, making it possible to block transmission chains and prevent further spread of the disease in the community