IPIM Continues to Suspends All Public Services Enquiry Hotlines Available Now

MACAU, July 17 - The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) will suspend all public services from 18 to 22 July.

For enquiry, please call (853) 2871 0300 (general services), (853) 2871 2055 (temporary residency services), (853) 6210 6655 (convention & exhibition services), (853) 2872 8328 (Investor’s “One-stop” Service), (853) 8798 9724 (China-PSC Business Compass) during office hours, or email to djfr@ipim.gov.mo (temporary residency services), or ipim@ipim.gov.mo (other services). 

For the latest information, please visit https://www.ipim.gov.mo/ or follow “IPIM_MACAU” on WeChat.

