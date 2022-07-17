Mcity Launched as a SocialFi Project Bringing Metaverse into Life

MCity, a socialFi metaverse project developed on BNB chain and polygon has been launched to bring metaverse into life and vice versa

Aside from the nature of the social connection, MCity also has a sustainable financial system that allows both players and investors to participate and receive valuable values by participating in activities or investing in MCity.

MCity is pioneering the application of metaverse technology by incorporating a visual perspective via a virtual reality (VR) platform, to help players enhance the experience and enjoy surreal emotions when participating in-game activities.

In other GameFi projects users can only earn from just playing the game, staking the Token, and selling NFT items, MCity offers them more: from lending NFT, to earn from joining social activities, Create-to-Earn, Advertisements,...

MCity is an independent society with different metaverse modules

Real Estate: In MCity, users can own a Land and build their own House. House and land owners will be the VIP citizens and have great benefits while experiencing the whole new Metaverse world of M-City!

Make Earnings: Chatting, playing, dating, running a business... Whatever, users can earn cryptocurrency while having fun! It's great to have fun, but what about starting their own business, earning money, and even having fun while playing a game? Also, Players are encouraged and required to collaborate with other players in order to complete certain game objectives.

Virtual tour & estates: Traveling and visiting other countries or cities around the world via a VR device does not appear to be a bad idea. For the most realistic experience, MCity features a real-world real estate model into the virtual world.

Entertainment: Various of emotes, dances; voice chat, video chat and much more to relax - players can also join in more in-game life activities as well as they exist in the real one!

Game-in-game: While playing MCity, try out some of the minigames. While playing the games, players can also earn valuable rewards that they can use to buy items or participate in other activities around the town!

Fashion: Character creation phase allows players to create their own and unique style of character with details and customization. The game has a wide range of fashions: even real-life costumes can be imported into the world.

MCity Business Model

Users in MCity are divided into 3 categories: Land investor (VIP resident), Player, Brand.

● 6000 land investors are shareholders and enjoy many benefits. The profits from many activities in MCity will be added to the Reward Pool. 40% of this amount will be shared with land investors, the rest will be reinvested into the system.

● Player: users buy Tokens to participate in in-game activities: they can play for free different games or using their tokens, buy and sell e-Commerce, Travel, etc.

● Brand: supports Travel and e-Commerce services through Advertising

The core team



Backers

BSCStation

BSCStation is the infrastructure for Defi & NFT powered by Binance Smart Chain. BSCS operates on top of existing blockchains Binance Smart Chain that is designed to offer maximum value to consumers and institutions. Binance Smart Chain has solved the problem of infrastructure in the context of BSCS’s product, and that BSCS represents the ideal use case to leverage the technologies offered by its platform.

KDG

Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that helps bring blockchain game projects closer to the community. KDG focuses on creating a multi-functional platform where users can earn profits while having fun. MCity will work closely with KDG to help both projects grow and bring users many surprises in GameFi and Metaverse World.

Moonlab

Moonlab is a Technology Company that specializes in Blockchain Development, Game Development, and Project Consulting. Its motto is "Bring visionary technology to the moon and beyond." Along with products that have received a lot of attention from the community - such as Animverse, Run Together, DeFi exchange platforms Fxangel, Ottoption,... - MoonLab promises to contribute to M-City's development and to optimize the M-City's technology system with outstanding features.

MCity Token (MCT)

The main currency in MCity is MCT.

MCT is MCity's utility token, which can be obtained by participating in MCity activities or through exchanges. MCTs can be earned from:

Treasury pool (Land investors/VIP citizens)

Play minigames

Complete missions

Social network player’s gift

Defi pool reward

Referral commissions

MCTs can be used for:

Buy NFT (Land invest, costumes)

Buy Gifts

Play minigames

Be a VIP member on Dating network

Use social services (ads, dating, metaverse travel)

Roadmap

Q1-Q2/2022

Research

MVP Building

Product Development

Smart Contract

Community Development

06/2022

Internal Testnet

07/2022

Testnet Expansion

IDO

INO: Land Investing

Close Beta Release:

Metaverse City/VR

Social Activities: Chat, Voice

Game Center

Play and Earn

Q3/2022

Game Center Update

Video Chat

Fashion and Real Stores

Q4/2022

Social

Short Videos

Livestreaming

New games on Game Center

Q1/2023

Date-to-Earn

MCity Expansion

Q2/2023

Expand MCity, build more cities

Metaverse Travel

Q3/2023

Ads Network

DAO Voting

Q4/2023

Advertiser: Campaigns

Publisher: Monetization

Banking

Dancing

Q1/2024

Multimedia Content

Publisher: Monetization

Banking

New games

Q2/2024

New Traveling Destinations

New Fashion

New Dance moves

Q3-4/2024

New Games

New Traveling Destinations

New Fashion

New Dance moves

To know more about MCity visit www.mcity.net

