Statement by Premier Dennis King on PEI Pride Festival July 16-24

CANADA, July 17 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following statement on PEI Pride Festival 2022:  

“The PEI Pride Festival, organized by Pride PEI, begins today and gives all of us the chance to celebrate the Island’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community.   

During the festival, Islanders are invited to participate in various activities and events such as Lunch & Learn, drag or comedy shows, music and game nights.  Family friendly events include the wonderful annual Pride Parade and Pride in the Park. 

It’s important to recognize the richness and diversity of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and understand how to be an ally of the community, not only during the festival, but throughout the entire year. 

I encourage all Islanders to participate in the PEI Pride Festival and learn more about the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and history.” 

