Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3700 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 12:00 am, members of the Fourth District located an adult male subject, inside of a vehicle, in the 4800 block of Colorado Avenue, Northwest. The adult male was unconscious and unresponsive suffering from injuries consistent with an assault. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

On Saturday, January 29, 2022, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 58-year-old Eduardo Cruz, of Northwest, DC.

As a result of an autopsy performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, it was determined that the cause of death was due to complications of blunt force trauma and the manner of death was ruled a Homicide. The detectives’ investigation suggests the offense occurred inside of a residence in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue NW.

On Friday, July 15, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 34 year-old Jose Ramos, of Northwest, DC. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

This case remains under investigation. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.