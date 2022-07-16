[Infographic] Suspension of non-essential industries and commercial activities to continue from 18 to 22 July inclusive

MACAU, July 16 - According to Executive Order No. 119/2022, industries and commercial companies and venues in Macao will continue to suspend operation with effect from after the stroke of midnight on 18 July until the stroke of midnight at the start of 23 July 2022.
