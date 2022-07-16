Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1100 Block of Owen Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Friday, July 15, 2022, in the 1100 block of Owen Place, Northeast.

At approximately 9:35 am, the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, July 15, 2022, 51 year-old William Staggs, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

