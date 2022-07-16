Tasmanian Government to partner with Australian Government to deliver pandemic payments

16 July 2022

Jeremy Rockliff, Premier

Minister for Health



Today’s National Cabinet was another positive, collaborative meeting with the Prime Minister and fellow State and Territory leaders, and I am pleased we have been able to reach agreement on a number of issues that ensure Tasmanians continue to be supported when impacted by COVID-19.

We expect this current wave of COVID-19 will be with us until the end of September, and we know that the next 2-4 weeks will be challenging for health systems right across Australia – including Tasmania.

National Cabinet reinforced recent messaging from the Australian Health Protection Principle Committee (AHPPC) that masks are strongly recommended when indoors or where you are not able to socially distance, however mask-wearing is a personal responsibility and will not be mandated.

I welcome the Commonwealth Government’s announcement to reinstate the Pandemic Leave Disaster Payment until September 30, 2022.

States and territories have agreed to share the costs of the payment 50:50 so that Tasmanians can get the financial support they need when they are unable to work due to having COVID-19, or being impacted by someone who has.

The Pandemic Leave Disaster Payment will continue to be available through Services Australia from 8am this Wednesday, July 20.

The payment provides support for people who are unable to earn an income because they have to self-isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19; or care for someone who has to self-isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19.

Eligibility for the payment will be backdated to July 1 2022, to ensure that anyone unable to work owing to isolation requirements in this period and does not have access to paid sick leave is supported.

The Commonwealth Government will also reinstate the National Health Emergency (COVID-19) Crisis Payment until 30 September 2022, with eligibility also to be backdated to 1 July 2022. This will ensure people affected by COVID-19 isolation requirements who receive an income support payment or ABSTUDY Living Allowance, and who are in severe financial hardship, continue to receive support through the winter period.

Along with the other states and territories, the Tasmanian Government has agreed to increase our stocks of Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) and make them more accessible across the State via Service Tasmania. More information on how to access these RATS will be provided shortly. Importantly, RATs continue to be available for free for Tasmanians who have symptoms or are a close contact and can be collected from State Government distribution centres, or delivered to people who live in regional and rural areas of the State.

The Commonwealth will also examine continuing the use of the Australian Defence Force to assist Aged Care facilities and will report to National Cabinet which will meet fortnightly.

Finally, Tasmania put forward an innovative initiative for the potential distribution of antivirals whereby GPs assist with automating pharmacy scripts for patients most likely to use them. This will enable those most vulnerable to COVID-19 to quickly access medical treatments and help ease the burden on our hospitals here in Tasmania. This innovative approach will now be progressed for further consideration.

