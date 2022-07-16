Submit Release
Supporting Tasmanian businesses to receive specialist advice



16 July 2022

Guy Barnett, Acting Minister for Small Business

There is no greater supporter of Tasmania’s 39,000 small businesses than the Tasmanian Liberal Government, as we recognise that the small business sector is crucial to growing our economy and creating jobs.

Tasmanian businesses can now apply to receive financial and business advice through round two of the Small Business Advice and Financial Guidance program.

The program provides grants of between $750 and $1,500 to eligible small businesses.

Grant funds can be used to obtain services such as financial and business advice, support, counselling and strategy development from a suitably qualified specialist or consultant. Eligible support may include financial and business planning, cash flow management, marketing or assistance with a business website.

This second round of funding continues the support provided in the first round of the program, which resulted in 423 businesses receiving more than $600,000 in funding.

Applications for round two are open until 30 May 2023 or until the funding has been allocated.

Further information and application details are available on the Business Tasmania website - https://www.stategrowth.tas.gov.au/bt/funding/general/small_business_advice_and_financial_guidance_program_round_2

