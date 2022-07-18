Legacy Roofing Helps Akron RubberDucks Fans “Raise The Roof” And Support Cleveland Guardians Double-A Affiliate
Legacy Roofing continues support of Ohio’s professional sports teams
The RubberDucks and Canal Park are a big part of the Akron community which we serve and we’re happy to have a presence in another area ballpark.”AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Roofing Services, one of the largest commercial roofing service providers in the United States, is lending its support to the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A MiLB affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The company will sponsor the popular Raise the Roof Cam in between innings.
As RubberDucks fans know, the Raise the Roof Cam is an engaging, nightly in-game promotion that captivates all fans in attendance at Canal Park. Taking after the notorious “Raise the Roof Dance,” fans are encouraged to get on their feet, raise their arms above their heads as upbeat music is played over the ballpark’s sound system. As fans engage in this promotion, the connection is made to Legacy Roofing, encouraging them to turn to the company for their roofing needs.
“We’re very glad to be working with both the Cleveland Guardians and the Akron RubberDucks,” said Brian Kruse, CEO of Legacy Roofing Services. “The RubberDucks and Canal Park are a big part of the Akron community which we serve and we’re happy to have a presence in another area ballpark.”
Legacy Roofing recently signed an exclusive two-year partnership agreement with the Cleveland Guardians to be the official roofing partner of the MLB team. The deal included Legacy Roofing branding in Progressive Field behind home plate and on scoreboard signage during all home games, and radio spots on Newsradio WTAM 1100 during game coverage with legendary Cleveland broadcasters Tom Hamilton and Jim Rosenhaus. The company also sponsors the Frontier League’s Lake Erie Crushers.
“Legacy Roofing has been a big supporter of professional sports in Ohio and we’re very appreciative they are now part of the RubberDucks family,” said Jim Pfander, general manager and COO of the Akron RubberDucks. “Our Raise the Roof Cam is a highlight for everyone who comes to Canal Park and Legacy Roofing is now a big part of this tradition.”
The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season is powered by FirstEnergy at Canal Park, with the RubberDucks home all summer through Sept. 18. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page at facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck and Instagram @akronrubberducks.
Legacy Roofing Services is one of the largest commercial roofing service providers in the United States, managing more than 6 million square feet of roofing every year. The company provides a wide array of installation, repair and maintenance services using the latest technologies, including infrared scanning, a fleet of UAS drones and a proprietary online project management portal. Legacy Roofing has been ranked as a “Top 100 Roofing Contractor” by Roofing Contractor magazine for the past six years and has been certified, licensed and recognized by every major roofing system manufacturer. The company was founded in 2012 and primarily operates in the Midwestern United States. More information is available at LegacyRoofing.com and on social media (Twitter: @LegacyRfg; IG: @LegacyRoofSvc; Facebook: @LegacyRoofingServices.
Steve Honig
The Honig Company, LLC
+1 8189864300
email us here