Submit Release
News Search

There were 209 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,601 in the last 365 days.

The pursuit of beauty and the The Growing Interest in Aesthetic Procedures

The pursuit of beauty and the The Growing Interest in Aesthetic Procedures

Dr. Luiz Teixeira Da Silva Junior, CEO of Gianoto Clinic

The pursuit of beauty and the The Growing Interest in Aesthetic Procedures

The pursuit of beauty and the The Growing Interest in Aesthetic Procedures

Consumers attitudes, behaviors and purchasing habits are changing and it’s influenced on how people perceive the world around them

UNITED STATES, July 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer attitudes, behaviors, and purchasing habits are changing and it’s influenced by how people perceive the world around them, their place in it, and how they make decisions, it tends to play a role in determining how and why we consume goods and services. Therefore, the cult of the body beautiful is widespread and certainly penetrators in social life and also influences the criteria of self-evaluation of others, but Dr. Luiz Teixeira Da Silva Junior argues about the importance of naturalness preference in aesthetic procedures and emphasizes that taking care of beauty is necessary, but taking care of health is essential. The demand for surgical procedures has declined and now women are considering the option of non-surgical procedures such as botox injections, fillers, peelings, and laser treatments.

Dr. Luiz Teixeira Da Silva Junior, CEO of Gianoto Clinic, despite his young age, has extensive experience in the medical field. Doctor of Clinical Pathology with experience in medical healthcare and examinator of bodies and body tissues. Also responsible for performing lab tests, helping other healthcare providers reach diagnoses, and is an important member of the treatment team. Master in Organ and Tissue Harvesting, Donation, and Transplantation at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. He was Medical Superintendent at Dr. Francisco Moram Hospital and in addition to updating the new guidelines for Cardiovascular Emergencies – TECA A by the Brazilian Society of Cardiology MCMXLIII. Training in Medical Residency and complementary activity at the Cen Institution. Univ. United Metropolitan Colleges. Major in Biomedical Sciences at FMUSP Institution.

Gianoto Clínic
Clinica Gianoto is a multispecialty physician clinic in Alphaville, São Paulo, with physicians practicing specialties and sub-specialties, with a wide range of plastic surgery needs, Dermatology, and Nutrition, including treatment of vascular anomalies and Gynecology. In other words, evidencing a differentiated service and offering results that revert to the appreciation of individual beauty. Therefore, having as a direct consequence the increase in the patient's self-esteem. And in this atmosphere of positivity, actresses Mariza Marchetti and Lili Colonnese were attended by Dr. Teixeira who spent his time improving, even more, the peculiar beauty of each one.

Gianoto Clinic
Address: Alameda Araguaia, 910 – Alphaville - City: Barueri, SP
Website: www.clinicagianoto.com.br

Denny Silva
Bulleya Productions
email us here

You just read:

The pursuit of beauty and the The Growing Interest in Aesthetic Procedures

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.