The pursuit of beauty and the The Growing Interest in Aesthetic Procedures

Consumers attitudes, behaviors and purchasing habits are changing and it’s influenced on how people perceive the world around themUNITED STATES, July 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer attitudes, behaviors, and purchasing habits are changing and it’s influenced by how people perceive the world around them, their place in it, and how they make decisions, it tends to play a role in determining how and why we consume goods and services. Therefore, the cult of the body beautiful is widespread and certainly penetrators in social life and also influences the criteria of self-evaluation of others, but Dr. Luiz Teixeira Da Silva Junior argues about the importance of naturalness preference in aesthetic procedures and emphasizes that taking care of beauty is necessary, but taking care of health is essential. The demand for surgical procedures has declined and now women are considering the option of non-surgical procedures such as botox injections, fillers, peelings, and laser treatments.
Dr. Luiz Teixeira Da Silva Junior, CEO of Gianoto Clinic, despite his young age, has extensive experience in the medical field. Doctor of Clinical Pathology with experience in medical healthcare and examinator of bodies and body tissues. Also responsible for performing lab tests, helping other healthcare providers reach diagnoses, and is an important member of the treatment team. Master in Organ and Tissue Harvesting, Donation, and Transplantation at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. He was Medical Superintendent at Dr. Francisco Moram Hospital and in addition to updating the new guidelines for Cardiovascular Emergencies – TECA A by the Brazilian Society of Cardiology MCMXLIII. Training in Medical Residency and complementary activity at the Cen Institution. Univ. United Metropolitan Colleges. Major in Biomedical Sciences at FMUSP Institution.
Clinica Gianoto is a multispecialty physician clinic in Alphaville, São Paulo, with physicians practicing specialties and sub-specialties, with a wide range of plastic surgery needs, Dermatology, and Nutrition, including treatment of vascular anomalies and Gynecology. In other words, evidencing a differentiated service and offering results that revert to the appreciation of individual beauty. Therefore, having as a direct consequence the increase in the patient's self-esteem. And in this atmosphere of positivity, actresses Mariza Marchetti and Lili Colonnese were attended by Dr. Teixeira who spent his time improving, even more, the peculiar beauty of each one.
