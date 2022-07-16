Blockchain Technology Market Growth strategies With Leading Key Players – AWS, INTEL, IBM, MICROSOFT

Emergen Research Logo

The rising adoption of blockchain technology in supply chain management is driving the demand of the market.

Market Size – USD 1.98 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 67.6%, Market Trends – Integration of Blockchain technology into government agencies” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Blockchain Technology Market will be worth USD 111.58 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising adoption of blockchain technology in supply chain management.

Blockchain technology help in the flow of information through multiple nodes, and it also helps in back-tracking the origin of the products. The blockchain technology can efficiently handle the tracking of the raw materials and enhance the transparency of the supply system. The increased transparency of the supply chain provides more visibility to both consumers and businesses and reduces fraud for high-value goods such as pharmaceutical drugs and diamonds. The usage of blockchain technology reduces communication or transfer data errors as it provides all t parties involved in a supply chain with the same information. Thus blockchain technology helps in reducing cost or improving the quality of the products.

Increasing integration of Blockchain technology into government agencies for effective data management. The increasing interest of the government or public organization to utilize the blockchain technology in order to enhance the transparency and security of the organizations.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/274

A novel report on global Blockchain Technology market is offering current developments and emerging trends of the market. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies. The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global Blockchain Technology market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report.

Key Highlights from the Report

In November 2019, Coke One North America (CONA) acquired the blockchain technology of SAP. The acquisition was performed to streamline the supply chain processes between the 70 franchised bottling companies, and it also increased efficiency and transparency of the CONA's complex production line.

The private segment held the largest market share of 46.6% in 2019, as it is more centralized in nature than the public blockchain. Moreover, private blockchain can process faster transactions and are also far more scalable.

Small & Medium enterprises are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 68.0% over the forecast period as more number of startups are adopting blockchain technology.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/274

Emergen Research has segmented the global Blockchain Technology Market on the basis of Type, Enterprise size, Provider, Application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Private

Public

Hybrid

Enterprise size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Application

Middleware

Infrastructure

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Banking and Financial services

Healthcare and Life sciences

Transportation and Logistics

Government

Retail and eCommerce

Others

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Blockchain Technology Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Some major companies in the global market report include AWS, INTEL, IBM, MICROSOFT, HUAWEI, SAP, ORACLE, DIGITAL ASSET HOLDINGS, BLOCKCYPHER, and GUARDTIME, among others.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-technology-market

Global Blockchain Technology Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Blockchain Technology market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Blockchain Technology Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Blockchain Technology Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Blockchain Technology Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Blockchain Technology Market

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/274

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

hyperautomation market @ https://marketographics.com/hyperautomation-market/

email encryption market @ https://marketographics.com/email-encryption-market-share/

hybrid fiber coaxial network market @ https://marketographics.com/hybrid-fiber-coaxial-network-market-size/

supply chain control tower market @ https://marketographics.com/supply-chain-control-tower-market/

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-blockchain-technology-market