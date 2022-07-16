Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Forest County, Wis.

TOWN OF LINCOLN, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident (OICI) in the Town of Lincoln, Wis. that occurred on the night of Friday, July 15, 2022.

At approximately 9:37 p.m., a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Conservation Warden conducted a traffic stop of a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) on Keith Siding Road in the Town of Lincoln, Wis. During the traffic stop, a second UTV pulled up between the DNR squad and the first UTV. The driver of the second UTV got out and assaulted the Warden. During the assault the Warden discharged their firearm and struck the assaulting subject, who had been driving the second UTV. The subject was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Warden was also transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other person was injured during this incident.

The Warden has been placed on administrative leave, per the DNR’s policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Forest County Sheriff’s Office and the Crandon Police Department. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Forest County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries regarding this incident to Wisconsin DOJ.