Carmine Market by Growth Analysis and Precise Outlook – 2030 | Key Players – DDW The Color House, Naturex

Increase in demand for natural food ingredients and colorants is a significant factor driving the global carmine market revenue growth

Carmine Market Size – USD 43.4 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends – High consumption of meat products in the U.S. in the North America region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global carmine market size is expected to reach USD 78.5 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 6.7% in 2030, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Increase in demand for natural food ingredients and colorants can be attributed to the steady market revenue growth of carmine. Natural food ingredients and colorants have a number of advantages. Consumers who are concerned about their health are highly serious about the more-than-skin-deep aspect. Although they want it "natural," they want the right color as well. Customers are worried about the impact of the foods and drinks they eat on their health and the health of their children.

Beta-carotene, lutein, lycopene, anthocyanins, and flavanoid compounds from grape skin, blueberry, and bilberry, along with turmeric, are all potent antioxidant or anti-inflammatory compounds. For the majority of top ingredient suppliers, their inventories of naturally derived colorants are healthy. That is because the majority of plant and animal pigments serve as defense against UV light and oxygen's negative effects.

A recent trend in the market is the use of carminic acid. It can be utilized in the aqueous phase in ice cream, bakery goods, pastries, desserts, beverages, and other food products. Depending on the pH of the food product and the amount used, it gives the finished product an orange or red tint. It is soluble throughout the entire pH range, but especially in low pH goods.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Carmine Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Key participants include com, Biocon, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Colormaker, Inc., DDW The Color House, Naturex, Proquimac, Roha, Sensient Technologies Corporation, and The Hershey Company.

Key Highlights From the Report

On 10 April 2022, the European Union announced that it will vote on the "Rouge Tree Food Pigment Use Regulations", which fine-tunes several food categories of carmine and implements new labels. If approved, this regulation may affect European catering manufacturers and manufacturers exporting to Europe. Danish bioscience company Ke Hansen said that the new regulations may open new doors for the application of this pigment.

The powder segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing use of carmine powder. Cochineal's carmine powder is known as the best natural coloring due to its widespread use in the food industry to give colour to goods requiring a tone ranging from pink to deep red, such as sausages, syrups, sweets, jams, gums, industrial cakes, vegetable preserves, ice creams, and dairy products, such as red fruits and strawberry yoghurt or a few energy drinks and sausages. Meat, dairy, candy, alcoholic drinks, pharmaceuticals, textiles, historical artworks, high-end industrial paints (for buildings with luxury design or historical), as well as high-end cosmetics (lip tints, nail polish), are all products that contain cochineal’s powder.

The dairy and frozen products segment is expected to account for large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to major use of carmine in dairy products such as drinking yogurt, chocolate milk, eggnog, and whey-based drinks. For different dairy products, various forms of carmine are utilized. For example, Carmine Laca can be used to flavor dairy items such as ice cream and yoghurt. Dairy products that call for pink or red coloring can also use water-soluble carmine. Juices, energy drinks, and alcoholic beverages are just a few dairy and beverage items that can use liquid carmine.

Emergen Research has segmented the global carmine market on the basis of form, application, end-use, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Powder

Liquid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Dairy & Frozen Products

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Bakery & Confectionary

Meat Products

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Food Processing Companies

Beverage Industry

Catering Industry

Cosmetics & Pharmaceutical Industry

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Carmine market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players in the Carmine industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of Carmine?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

