Fiber Optics Market Size, Landscape, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, Current and Future Growth to 2028

Increasing demand for fiber to the x and for fiber optics in smart city development projects are some key factors driving global fiber optics market

Fiber Optics Market Size – USD 4.54 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.9%, Market Trends – Increasing 5G deployment globally” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fiber optics market size reached USD 4.54 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.9%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for Fiber to the x (FTTx), as well as increased need for fiber optics in smart city infrastructure are among some major factors driving global fiber optics market revenue growth.

In addition, increasing 5G deployment is expected to boost revenue growth of the market in the near future. Interconnected technologies play a significant role in smart city environments for transmitting, collecting, and converting data into useful information to build and improve infrastructural facilities. High-speed fiber connection aids in the transmission of vast volumes of data from one point to another via network infrastructure. It is important in aerial drones for surveying and mapping, monitoring systems for preventing crimes, traffic control systems to avoid accidents or congestion, and smart homes to promote sustainable living. These are other factors expected to drive demand for fiber optics, which in turn is expected to augment market growth.

Consumers are continually demanding more data and improved coverage. The 5G wireless connection is expected to be the next technological breakthrough owing to capability to transmit more data while maintaining a more stable and secure connection. Such heavily loaded optical fiber networks, which impact both wireless and wireline portions of infrastructure, have a significant impact on 5G features such as high data rates and bandwidth, which is expected to support demand for fiber optics.

Key Highlights From the Report

Single-mode segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period as single-mode is being used for long-distance deployments spanning lengths from 2 meters to 10,000 meters.

Plastic Optic Fiber (POF) segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Plastic optical fibers are widely used in digital household appliances, home networks, and industrial connections for low-speed, short-distance applications. Plastic fibers play an important role in transmitting data in defense communication infrastructure and multimedia devices.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and growing telecommunications industry.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Fiber Optics market.

Key players in the market include Finisar Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Prysmian S.p.A., General Cable Corporation, Optical Cable Corporation, Sterlite Technologies Limited, Leoni AG, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., and America Fujikura Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global fiber optics on the basis of components, fiber type, cable type, application, and region:

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Couplers

Connectors

Transmitters

Amplifiers

Receivers

Others

Software

Services

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Plastic Optical Fiber (POF)

Glass Optical Fiber

Cable Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Single-mode

Multi-mode

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Telecommunication

BFSI

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Government

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Overview of Global Fiber Optics Market

Competitive analysis of the Fiber Optics market

Regional analysis of Global Fiber Optics market production and revenue

Regional analysis of Global Fiber Optics market supply, consumption, and export & import

Type-based market analysis of global Fiber Optics production, revenue, and price trends

Application-based analysis of the global Fiber Optics market

Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global Fiber Optics market

Global Fiber Optics market forecast (2021-2028)

Conclusion of the research report

Appendix

