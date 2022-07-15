Shares post gains on the back of securities stocks

VIETNAM, July 15 -

HÀ NỘI — Shares ended Thursday on a positive note thanks to the prosperity of financial-securities stocks.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index jumped 0.70 per cent, to end Thursday at 1,182.17 points. It had lost 0.08 per cent to end Wednesday at 1,173.92 points.

The market's breadth was positive with 241 stocks increasing while 185 stocks declined.

The market liquidity was also high as domestic investors poured over VNĐ11 trillion (US$469.7 million) into the southern market, equivalent to a trading volume of over 534.7 million shares.

The recovery was boosted by gains in large-cap stocks. The VN30-Index edged 0.41 per cent higher to 1,221.94 points. Of the VN30 basket, 21 stocks rose while six slid and three stayed unchanged.

In the VN-30 group, SSI rose by 3.9 per cent, Khang Điền House (KDH) and PetroVietnam Gas JSC (GAS) climbed 4.1 per cent and 2.6 per cent respectively.

On the downside, losers included Techcombank (TCB), Bảo Việt Holdings (BVH), Mobile World Group (MWG), Hoà Phát Group (HPG) and Vinamilk (VNM).

Stocks across all sectors bounced back as investors' risk appetite returned, with securities stocks the most attractive investments.

Towards the end of the session, the VN-Index's gain was significantly strengthened as securities stocks rose, such as FPT Securities Joint Stock Company (FTS) and Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation (HCM), Việt Capital Incorporation (VCI), Agribank Securities Corporation (AGR) soaring 7 per cent.

SSI Securities Incorporation (SSI), and APG Securities Joint Stock Company (APG) gained 3.9 per cent and 5.9 per cent, respectively.

Petrovietnam Securities Incorporated (PSI) soared 8.2 per cent.

“Breaking the sideways momentum of the morning session, VN-Index gained slightly in the afternoon session. Market liquidity remained at the average level of 20 sessions,” said BIDV Securities Co.

“Market breadth turned positive with gainers outnumbering losers. Foreign investors were net buyers on both exchanges. VN-Index is expected to test the threshold of 1,200 points in the upcoming sessions.

Foreign investors net bought VNĐ146.05 billion on HOSE, including Mobile World Group (MWG) with VNĐ35.04 billion, Sacombank (STB) with VNĐ27.76 billion and Vietinbank (CTG) with VNĐ25.56 billion. Foreign investors were net buyers on HNX with a value of VNĐ8.31 billion.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index jumped 1.2 per cent to 284.75 points.

During the trading session, over 69.3 million shares were traded on the northern bourse, worth over VNĐ1.3 trillion. VNS