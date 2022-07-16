Submit Release
News Search

There were 311 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,664 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam-UK trade expected to reach US$10 billion

VIETNAM, July 16 -  

HÀ NỘI — Trade revenue between Việt Nam and the UK is expected to reach US$10 billion in the next one or two years thanks to strong support from the Việt Nam-UK Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA).

According to the Department of the Europe-America Market under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, last year, import-export turnover between the two countries reached US$6.6 billion, a 17.2 per cent year-on-year increase and four times higher than the period before establishing the strategic partnership. In 2009, turnover was $2.65 billion.

Export and import revenues were $5.76 billion and $849 million, 16.4 per cent and 23.6 per cent increases, respectively. Trade between Việt Nam and the UK has surged mainly thanks to the UKVFTA, which took effect in May 2021.

The UK economy is expected to recover after the COVID-19 pandemic and the British Government lifts travel restrictions from March 18, 2022. Increasing demand for consumer goods in the UK has created more opportunities for Vietnamese exporters. In particular, the UK is the third largest trading partner of Việt Nam in Europe, following Germany and the Netherlands.

Total UK direct investment capital into Việt Nam by 2021 was $4.15 billion, double the amount before establishing the strategic partnership (in 2009, total investment capital of the UK in Việt Nam only reached $2 billion).

 

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Trần Quốc Khánh, said UKVFTA has become a great lever for Việt Nam-UK trade and investment co-operation. In addition, co-operation in the field of energy, especially renewable energy, between Việt Nam and the UK has potential to yield results.

At the COP26 Conference held in November 2021, Việt Nam made a statement on the goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050. This statement clearly demonstrated Việt Nam's determination to move from traditional fossil fuels to greener and cleaner energy sources, thereby contributing to a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions globally.

Khánh said the ministry and Vietnamese agencies have been actively reviewing and adjusting the National Electricity Development Plan for the period of 2021-30, with a vision to 2045 (Power Plan VIII) with a focus on prioritising the development of clean, environmentally friendly power sources such as onshore and offshore wind power.

To achieve the above goals, Việt Nam is studying and proposing to legislate the development of renewable energy, creating a favourable legal corridor to attract investment from the private sector. Việt Nam needs the support of international partners and donors in technology as well as preferential capital. This is an opportunity for Việt Nam and the UK to strengthen co-operation, he added. — VNS

You just read:

Việt Nam-UK trade expected to reach US$10 billion

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.