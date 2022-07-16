MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, July 4, 2022 to Monday, July 11, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, July 4, 2022, through Monday, July 11, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 74 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, July 4, 2022

A BB gun was recovered in the 1000 block of L Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-095-173

A starter pistol was recovered in the 1300 block of Madison Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-095-197

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of K Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Lawrence Nathaniel Harris, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Bench Warrant, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-095-327

A Ruger P-89 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Childress Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Jamell Turner, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-095-466

Tuesday, July 5, 2022

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Darrington Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Lanoix Julien Pierrelus, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-095-643

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Erick Epps, of Northeast, D.C., Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-096-025

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Michael Donald Bowie, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-096-040

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-096-063

A J.C. Higgins BB gun was recovered in the 400 block of Constitution Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-096-098

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of 21st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Charles Taylor, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-096-104

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of S Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old David Tirrell Cunningham, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-096-188

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

A Springfield Armory XDS .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Dijon Keymon Fendell, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-096-282

A Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 3100 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Tyrone Nicholsom, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-096-342

A Taurus G2C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Kriss Djarsm Smith, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 22-096-508

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 22-096-510

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, and a Taurus PT-738 .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 3800 block of 13th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 29-year-old Tyrone Emanuel Brumfield, of Southeast, D.C., 25-year-old Darius Johnson, of Northeast, D.C., 23-year-old Carl Masiah Cooper, of Capitol Heights, MD, 29-year-old Leonard Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., 20-year-old Melvin Creel, of Southeast, D.C., 33-year-old Anthony Hardy, of Southeast, D.C., 26-year-old Moesha Nechelle Thomas, of Southeast, D.C., 23-year-old Megan Carty, of no fixed address, 30-year-old Antonese Hardy, of Southeast, D.C., and 22-year-old Delvon Octavis Hill, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-096-559

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Barnaby Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-096-604

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5300 block of Clay Terrace, Northeast. CCN: 22-096-607

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-096-633

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Dallas Wright, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-096-676

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Reginald Proctor, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Reckless Driving, Assault on a Police Officer, Leaving after Colliding, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-096-682

Thursday, July 7, 2022

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Dearrie Walker, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-097-137

A Smith & Wesson SPL+P .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2900 block of Nelson Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Andre Harrison, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-097-151

A Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 3700 block of Jay Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 31-year-old Jamil Kenneth Kinney, of Northeast, D.C., 29-year-old Vandi Massaquoi, of Northeast, D.C., 32-year-old Julius Domar Hawkins, of Southeast, D.C., and 36-year-old Ricardo Manuel Llerena, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Unlawful Entry. CCN: 22-097-155

A BB gun was recovered in the 3300 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 22-097-179

A Taurus .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1700 block of Q Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-097-247

Friday, July 8, 2022

A Ruger .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of O Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-093-319

A Bersa Thunder 380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 61st Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-096-400

A BB gun was recovered in the 800 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-097-452

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Willie Walker, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. CCN: 22-097-585

A Beretta APX 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of 7th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-097-629

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2500 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 52-year-old Samuel Giles, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-097-671

A Ward Western Field Deluxe SB-530 12 gauge shotgun, a Remington Arms 870 Express 12 gauge shotgun, a Winchester M-59 12 gauge shotgun, a Benelli Arms 12 gauge shotgun, a J. Stevens Arms 20 gauge shotgun, and an Ithaca 37 20 gauge shotgun were recovered in the 700 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-097-724

Saturday, July 9, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Delanta Jamin Glascoe, of Northwest, D.C., for Simple Assault, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-098-005

A Sig Sauer 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of 21st Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 58-year-old Chris Howze, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Simple Assault, Destruction of Property, and Unlawful Entry. CCN: 22-098-015

A Ruger P-95 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 2nd Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-098-032

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in 3600 Jay Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-098-144

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Penn Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Brendon Anthony Phillip, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-098-174

Sunday, July 10, 2022

A Springfield Armory XD-40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Andre Donnell Jones, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Destruction of Property. CCN: 22-098-512

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Queen’s Stroll Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Kamar C. Clayton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-098-544

A CZ P-10F 9mm caliber handgun, a Girsan MC-28 9mm caliber handgun, and a Taurus PT-145 Millennium Pro .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 4800 block of B Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-098-548

A Grendel P-12 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Johnathan Anthony Edmonds, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-098-549

A Taurus 325 .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 3000 block of Porter Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-098-575

A Taurus PT-111 G2A 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3400 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-098-588

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Anthony Easton Vines, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited. CCN: 22-098-608

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun and a Ruger PC Charger 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 4400 block of F Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-098-637

A Smith & Wesson M 2.0 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 24th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Demarco Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Distribution of a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-098-646

A Taurus spectrum 380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Charles I. Walker, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-098-714

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Butler Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-098-742

Monday, July 11, 2022

A Canik TP-9 SF Elite 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Kidus Tegene, of Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-098-797

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. CCN 22-098-971

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Butler Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-099-045

A Davis Industries P-380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of Jay Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-099-057

A Glock 44 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Sumner Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-099-070

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 6100 block of Banks Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Randy Diontay Bennett, of Fairmount Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-099-115

A Taurus 709 Slim 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 700 block of H Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-099-125

A Taurus 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Antonio Jared Green, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-099-182

A .45 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5100 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Waldorf, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-099-224

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun, a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 1600 block of 17th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Rasheed Shyheim Quiovers, of Germantown, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-099-228

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Jovan Desmond James, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, National Firearms Act, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-099-236

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handguns equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

