Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offenses in the Fifth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offenses that occurred on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in the Fifth District.

At approximately 6:44 pm, the suspects approached the victims, who were in a vehicle, in the 400 block of L Street, Northeast. Two of the suspects brandished handguns and demanded both victims’ property and the victim’s vehicle. When the victims refused, the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 21-101-000

At approximately 6:46 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was in their vehicle, in the 1100 block of 6 th Street, Northeast. Two of the suspects brandished handguns and demanded victim’s vehicle. The suspects were unsuccessful in obtaining vehicle and fled the scene. CCN: 21-101-001

At approximately 6:55 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was in their vehicle, in the 600 block of Morton Place, Northeast. Two of the suspects brandished handguns and demanded victim's vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim's vehicle. The victim's vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 21-100-800

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.