Vice President praises WHO's assistance in health sector's development

HÀ NỘI — Vice State President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân received Regional Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the Western Pacific Takeshi Kasai in Hà Nội on Friday.

The host said that Việt Nam greatly treasures cooperation with WHO and appreciates the organisation’s important assistance in the development of its health sector, especially in COVID-19 prevention and control.

She thanked countries and international friends, the WHO, its Regional Office for the Western Pacific, and the WHO Office in Việt Nam, as well as Takeshi Kasai himself, for helping Việt Nam access vaccines and medical supplies to put the pandemic under control.

As a responsible member of the international community, Việt Nam also actively donated face masks and medical supplies to many other countries in the early stages of the pandemic, contributing to the COVID-19 response fund of WHO and the COVAX Facility, and proposed many initiatives at regional and international forums to promote international solidarity and cooperation in response to the pandemic.

Notably, it suggested December 27 be designated as the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, which was supported by the UN, according to Xuân.

The Vice President asked the WHO Regional Office, the WHO Office in Việt Nam and Kasai to continue assessments of the COVID-19 situation; share information, experience and recommendations about pandemic prevention and control; and keep assisting Việt Nam to develop and produce COVID-19 vaccines to ensure sufficient supply and improve regional countries’ access to vaccines.

She also called on the WHO to help Việt Nam improve the capacity of the healthcare sector, especially at the grassroots level, through providing official development assistance and medical equipment, sharing experience, and training personnel.

For his part, the WHO Regional Director highly valued the country’s efforts in the pandemic fight, particularly its decision to shift to the safe and flexible adaptation to and effective control of COVID-19 to boost socio-economic recovery and development.

Noting that the pandemic is not yet over due to the appearance of new variants, he underlined the important role of grassroots medical establishments - the first place to receive people with health problems. He confirmed more support for Việt Nam to improve and develop this system in the time ahead.

Kasai also pledged cooperation with Việt Nam in public health care to contribute to sustainable development in the region and the world at large. — VNS