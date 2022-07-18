Dallas Agency Names National Day to Recognize Cats' Role in Cyberspace, Media and Popular Culture
June 18 is Officially National Internet Cat Day.
There are more cat images online than people on earth, and a centuries-long cache of video. Internet cats are a global cultural phenomenon and a fundamental element of the internet as we know it.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas marketing agency, LBK WInk, established the day to celebrate cats immortalized online and the humans who craft content to delight and amuse their fans.
— Kelly Wofford
“As we all know, the internet is made of cats,” said LBK Wink founder, Kelly Wofford. “There are more cat images online than people on earth, and a centuries-long cache of video. Internet cats are a global cultural phenomenon and a fundamental element of the internet as we know it.”
With SmartyCat Productions, the company will host a live virtual festival on June 18, 2023. The First Annual FloofaPawlooza will feature celebrity cats, educational sessions, SmartyCat Trivia, a Bad Cat Pun contest and more. Internet cat lovers are encouraged to join the event and post their own National Internet Cat Day celebrations on social media.
“Fans and followers know, internet cats deserve their own day,” said Wofford. “The cats, of course, could not care less.”
About LBK Wink LLC: Founded in 2020, LBK Wink provides digital marketing, brand protection and creative services. They specialize in marketing for the pet care industry. https://lbkwink.com
