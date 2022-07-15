Police Make Multiple Arrests In Connection With Dorchester Co. Fatal Shooting

July 15, 2022

(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Maryland State Police made several arrests in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on the night of July 4 in Dorchester County.

The accused are identified as:

Deondray Stanford, 22, of Cambridge, MD. Stanford is charged with first degree murder, first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment and other related criminal charges.

Dominic Savage, 32, of Cambridge, MD. Savage is charged with reckless endangerment, loaded handgun on person, firearm possession with felony conviction and illegal possession of ammunition.

Rahkeem Beck, 25, of Easton, MD. Beck is charged with reckless endangerment, loaded handgun on person, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Isaiah Handy, 23, of Grasonville, MD. Handy is charged with firearm possession with felony conviction, loaded handgun on person, reckless endangerment and illegal possession of ammunition. Additional arrests are pending further investigation.

The victim, identified as Tyuane Johnson, Jr., 24, of Cambridge, Maryland was transported to the Dorchester General Hospital on the night of July 4, 2022 where he succumbed to injuries sustained during the incident. Autopsy results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Johnson’s death was a homicide from a gunshot wound.

Shortly before 9:00 p.m. on July 4, 2022, officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Cosby Lane in Cambridge for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, officers located Johnson lying on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit assumed the investigation with the assistance of the Cambridge City Police Department. Several law enforcement agencies are assisting with the investigation to include the U.S. Marshals Service, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the Dorchester County Task Force, Talbot County Task Force, and the Maryland Department of Transportation Police. Troopers from the Easton and Centreville Barracks, the Maryland State Police S.T.A.T.E. Team, personnel from the Computer Crimes Unit and Forensic Sciences Division are also working on this case. The Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney’s Office and Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office are providing assistance.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is urged to contact police at 443-298-9447. Callers may remain confidential. The investigation is continuing.

