Laredo CBP Officers Apprehend Fugitive Sought for Sex-related Offense Against a Minor

LAREDO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), officers at the Laredo Port of Entry, detained one male subject wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for a sex-related offense against a minor.

“Sexual offenses such as child exploitation occur daily in the U.S.,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “CBP’s combined efforts with federal, state, county and city officials, as well as international counterparts, contribute to bringing those allegedly committing these offenses to justice.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

The fugitive apprehension occurred on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge. A CBP officer inspecting commercial bus traffic arriving from Mexico, referred Miguel Angel Robles De Leon, a 34-year-old male Mexican citizen, for a secondary inspection.  After escorting the passenger to secondary, subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the subject had an outstanding felony warrant for indecency with a child entered by the Round Rock Police Department in Round Rock, Texas. The warrant was confirmed to be active. The subject was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office to await criminal proceedings. 

The National Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

