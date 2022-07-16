United States Border Patrol Agents Seize Meth and Cocaine on Interstate 5

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Border Patrol agents, from San Clemente Station, seized over 65 pounds of methamphetamine and 41 pounds of cocaine in two separate incidents this week.

On June 12, at approximately 10:35 a.m., agents conducted a vehicle stop on a 2008 Saturn VUE driving northbound on Interstate 5 near the Basilone exit. A search of the vehicle yielded the discovery of 30 total packages of narcotics in the back seat.

The 30 packages tested positive for 31 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $68,200.

The driver, a male United States Citizen (USC), and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). The vehicle was seized by Border Patrol.

The next day, at approximately 11:40 a.m., San Clemente agents conducted a vehicle stop on a 2011 Jeep Compass driving northbound on Interstate 5 near the San Clemente Border Patrol station’s secondary inspection area.

After questioning the driver, a female USC, agents received consent to search the vehicle. After a positive K-9 alert, agents conducted a further search of the interior of the vehicle, where narcotics were hidden in the vehicle’s roof.

Agents retrieved a total of 45 bundles from the vehicle. The packages tested positive for two types of narcotics. 30 packages, weighing approximately 34.5 pounds tested positive for methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $75,900. The remaining 15 packages tested positive for cocaine with a total weight of 41 pounds and an estimated street value of $576,600. The DEA took custody of the driver and the narcotics. The vehicle was seized by the Border Patrol.

“Criminal organizations poison our communities with these narcotics and only care about the proceeds they make from their eventual sale.” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “Thankfully, Border Patrol agents were able to intercept these loads and get them off of our streets.”

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619 498-9900).