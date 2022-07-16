Full closure of Farrington Highway westbound at Makaha Bridge No. 3A for frame work

Main, News Posted on Jul 15, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of a full closure of Farrington Highway in the westbound direction at Makaha Bridge No.3A, between Kili Drive and Makau Street, on Monday, July 18, through Friday, July 22, for the installation of a steel frame. Closure times are as follows:

July 18 – July 19: Farrington Highway westbound will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

July 20 – July 22: Farrington Highway westbound will be closed 24-hours beginning at 8:30 a.m. on July 20, through 3 p.m. on July 22.

The steel frame will provide structural reinforcement to enable the passing of drilling equipment over the wooden bridge. The eastbound lane will remain open and contraflowed to accommodate westbound traffic.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and allow for extra travel time. Roadwork is weather permitting.

