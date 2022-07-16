Notice of Public Hearing and Comment Period - Draft FY 2023 Clean Water Construction Project Priority Lists

DOEE invites the public to comment on the Draft Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Project Priority Lists (PPLs) for the District of Columbia’s Clean Water Construction Grants Program. The PPLs identify and rank projects that are eligible to receive federal funds to construct or improve green infrastructure, wastewater treatment facilities, and other related infrastructure in FY 2023 and in future years.

The draft PPLs can be downloaded from the link at the bottom of this page. A copy can also be emailed upon request. Please email [email protected] to have a copy sent.

Public Hearing: Monday, August 15, 2022

HEARING DATE: August 15, 2022

TIME: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

JOIN BY VIRTUAL HEARING:

Meeting number (access code): 2312 538 8230

Meeting password: CWCSRF

Join Meeting Link

JOIN BY PHONE:

1-202-860-2110 call-in toll number (Washington, DC)

1-650-479-3208 call-in toll number (US/Canada)

Access code: 2312 538 8230

Persons may submit written testimony or comments by email, with a subject line of “PPL Public Hearing 2023,” to the attention of Raymond Nuesch at [email protected]. All comments should be received no later than August 15, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.

Persons present at the hearing who wish to be heard may testify. All presentations shall be limited to five minutes. Presenters are urged to submit written statements. In the notice publishing its final PPL, DOEE will consider all comments received.